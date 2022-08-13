Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Unemployment turning a curse

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

Dear
An unemployed life is a life of despair. Day by day, the number of unemployed is increasing. Unemployment is a big problem in Bangladesh. Millions of youth of the country are living in despair today due to unemployment. When they don't get jobs even after studying, they are losing their way. When there is no relief from this problem, some people are resorting to various illegal methods in the hope of getting rid of unemployment.

Again, they are not backing down to cross the illegal route abroad. Some have even committed suicide because of the stress of unemployment. Yet to get rid of the curse of unemployment! Poverty, nepotism, shaky education system, and lack of timely action are the major causes of unemployment. The country is developing but the unemployment rate is not decreasing. Young people of this country are opting for expatriate life, selling their father's last wealth in the hope of working abroad without getting a job in the country. Many are dying while taking risks abroad. Even if they can reach, many times they do not get work. Due to unemployment, many students have resorted to suicide in the past years.

Therefore, from the government, the administration to all concerned, thinking about the country, thinking about the youth of the country, take quick steps to eliminate this unemployment problem.

Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unemployment turning a curse
Ayman al-Zawahiri assassination: The Taliban’s biggest crisis
Urban agriculture for restoring environment
Let Hilsa’s success story  continue
Say no to drugs
Boost employment opportunities
Preventing gas wastage a must
Cultural troupe from Azerbaijan


Latest News
Officials set to make public sealed Trump search warrant
One killed, three injured in Ctg road accident
Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
BNP won't find way to flee if AL takes to street: Quader
Low-lying areas of 15 coastal districts face flood risk
Tidal surge inundates parts of Sundarbans
53 more dengue patients hospitalised
'Boat of development' now heading towards Sri Lanka: GM Quader
First UN ship for Ukrainian grain to dock Friday
Man held for killing his wife in Savar
Most Read News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
UN chief calls for demilitarised zone at Ukraine nuclear plant
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Two Indians held with phensedyl in Lalmonirhat border
Man's hanging body recovered in Sirajganj
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft