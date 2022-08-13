Video
Say no to drugs

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Md Atikur Rahman

Md Atikur Rahman

Md Atikur Rahman

Youth is the future of the world. There is endless potential for improvement hidden within them. If the body and mind of this possible future becomes poisoned with drug juice, then the fate of the society, the state and the world is plunged into darkness. Naturally, the progress of civilization is disrupted. Drugs are leading to the destruction of the young generation who are the artisans of the country. Therefore, the youth must first develop the habit of saying no to drugs.

However, the reality is that drug addiction has been a scourge on society since its inception. This curse hinders the progress of society. It prevents the development of values in the society. As a result, the dream of a beautiful and pure society of all of us remains elusive. In the era of the victory of science in modern times, we have to try to eliminate this problem of society by using science. We all need to ensure that science is no longer used to create dangerous drugs like LSD or cocaine. If we all come together from the lowest level of society and fight against this scourge, surely one day we will be able to gift our future generation a drug free world.

According to a survey, the number of drug addicts in the country is at least 50 lakh. 70 lakhs according to some organisations. In the 1990s the number was recorded at less than 1 million and 80 percent of drug addicts were young, 43 percent of them unemployed. 50 percent are involved in crime. Most of those who were addicted to Phencidyl a few days ago are now addicted to Yaba. Recently Yaba has engulfed the youth of our country. We need to save our youth from this terrible drug.

Although so far no specific factor can be identified as the cause of drug addiction in this world. The reasons for this are multifaceted. It has been seen many times that conflicts and turmoil in family or professional life are pushing people to take drugs. It has sometimes been seen that people have resorted to drugs to cover the sadness of failure in life. Sometimes the cause of drug addiction is sheer enthusiasm.

Many youths are addicted to drugs due to the uncontrollable enthusiasm for unknown feelings in student life. Again, non-addicted person becomes addicted to drugs due to the association of different friends who are drug addicts. On top of these, there are various unscrupulous circles instigating. Various drug cartels around the world are constantly inducing people to take drugs for the prosperity and financial gain of their businessmen.

However, the reality is that the family of the drug addict suffers the most. A cloud of turmoil descends on the family due to disruption of the normal biological activity of the drug addict. Many times addicts also indulge in unscrupulous acts like theft, robbery and robbery to get drug money, which is sad.

Not only that, it has also been seen that drug addicts do not hesitate to kill biological parents due to lack of money to take drugs, which I think is a cause of great fear.

Although the society has made efforts to cure drug addiction through various religious disciplines to prevent this drug from the past. But sadly, the truth has not changed much.

In order to save the society and the world from this curse, it is necessary to try to remedy it at all levels. Currently, various voluntary organizations around the world are constantly working for this. From the lower levels of society, the modern state must also become more effective in this regard. Awareness should be created at all levels of the society. Formative education should be spread in many directions. Harmful aspects of drugs should be highlighted to people more. This awareness can be developed using modern media.

Moreover, the world needs to be much more proactive in destroying drug trafficking and smuggling rings. Employment should be created for the youth. The new generation and all the people should be kept away from the inescapable clutches of addiction by giving importance to healthy entertainment.

On the other hand, measures should be taken to rehabilitate people who are already suffering from addiction. Rehabilitation centres should be built more and more. People should learn to hate drugs, not drug addicts. It should be understood that drug addiction is not a taboo, but a social disease. Once the social acceptance of the drug addict increases, he will want to return to the mainstream of society. Body building activities like sports, yoga, gymnastics, meditation etc. should be widely spread at all levels of the society.

 Law enforcement forces should be made more active, efficient and trained to prevent drug-smuggling at the border. Because, our country is located in a dangerous place in the middle of drug-trafficking routes. If the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs Control Act (1990) are properly applied and strictly implemented in a timely manner, drug abuse can be prevented to a large extent. Drug dealers and smugglers are the biggest enemies of the country and nation. Social resistance against them requires collective participation of all. A decision of the youth is enough to eradicate drug addiction. Only a firm pledge by the youth community can bring them back from the darkness of drugs. No one in the world could do anything but destroy himself by being addicted to drugs. So let's start a social movement to create a drug free society. A drug-free society is the pride of youth. I think that everyone's joint efforts to prevent drug addiction at all levels, starting from the family, is essential.

The writer is columnist & former
head PRD at BUFT












