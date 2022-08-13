Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 7:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Default loans continue to rise

Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

Default loans continue to rise

Default loans continue to rise

It is disturbing to note that despite a series of facilities offered by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to loan defaulters - bad or default loans continues to shoot up. By now total amount of bad loans in the country's banks have broken all records, standing at a colossal Tk 1, 25,257 crore. It is a sharp 26.3 percent rise from a year ago.

However, the sharp rise is more than troubling for our banks while indicating bad and poor governance eating up the banking sector.

Many apprehend that the actual volume of NPLs is far greater than shown by the official numbers.

The central bank has provided the opportunity of rescheduling loans by paying only 2 % of their credits borrowed from banks, so that borrowers and defaulters can survive from the losses incurred because of the pandemic.

Though a section of defaulters and borrowers have availed the opportunity, most borrowers are not complying with the central bank's instruction to repay their instalments or rescheduling their loans in time.

Here we also mark lack of regular and efficient monitoring from the central bank's end.

It is a fact for sure, unless BB takes urgent steps to improve corporate governance in the banking sector to tackle defaulters - bad, default or non performing loans, however you brand it would only keep rising.

46.5 per cent of the defaulted loans were with only 9 state-run banks. It is time to hold these bank authorities accountable for repeatedly failing to deal with bad loans.

We also fail to comprehend why the central bank has been frequently relaxing the policies for loan classification and rescheduling, thus allowing borrowers to enjoy these excessively relaxed policies, but at the same time failing to recover bad loans?

In our earlier editorials we have repeatedly said the central bank must prioritise only small and medium businesses to enjoy the lenient policies, and not offer them to all. Moreover, we find it puzzling why some public banks have been reported for being 'Reluctant' in recovering bad loans.

In addition, many banks have been reported to have writ petitions, filed by defaulters and left vacated in courts in the first quarter of the year, increasing bad loans to even a higher amount. Numbers of habitual defaulters are also going up.

BB's relaxed policies have understandably contributed in piling up default loans. It is time for the central bank to re-think and rectify, if need be change the policies related to default loans since the existing ones have failed serve their purpose.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Default loans continue to rise
CPD findings on a messy fuel market alarming
IMF’s positive response to Bangladesh
Bangladesh firm on One China Policy
Fuel price hike pushes country to chaos
Energy shortfalls take toll on RMG Sector
Good governance in power, energy sectors a must
 RMG exports grow in the face of all odds


Latest News
Officials set to make public sealed Trump search warrant
One killed, three injured in Ctg road accident
Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
BNP won't find way to flee if AL takes to street: Quader
Low-lying areas of 15 coastal districts face flood risk
Tidal surge inundates parts of Sundarbans
53 more dengue patients hospitalised
'Boat of development' now heading towards Sri Lanka: GM Quader
First UN ship for Ukrainian grain to dock Friday
Man held for killing his wife in Savar
Most Read News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
UN chief calls for demilitarised zone at Ukraine nuclear plant
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Two Indians held with phensedyl in Lalmonirhat border
Man's hanging body recovered in Sirajganj
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft