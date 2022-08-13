

Default loans continue to rise



However, the sharp rise is more than troubling for our banks while indicating bad and poor governance eating up the banking sector.



Many apprehend that the actual volume of NPLs is far greater than shown by the official numbers.



The central bank has provided the opportunity of rescheduling loans by paying only 2 % of their credits borrowed from banks, so that borrowers and defaulters can survive from the losses incurred because of the pandemic.



Though a section of defaulters and borrowers have availed the opportunity, most borrowers are not complying with the central bank's instruction to repay their instalments or rescheduling their loans in time.



Here we also mark lack of regular and efficient monitoring from the central bank's end.



It is a fact for sure, unless BB takes urgent steps to improve corporate governance in the banking sector to tackle defaulters - bad, default or non performing loans, however you brand it would only keep rising.



46.5 per cent of the defaulted loans were with only 9 state-run banks. It is time to hold these bank authorities accountable for repeatedly failing to deal with bad loans.



We also fail to comprehend why the central bank has been frequently relaxing the policies for loan classification and rescheduling, thus allowing borrowers to enjoy these excessively relaxed policies, but at the same time failing to recover bad loans?



In our earlier editorials we have repeatedly said the central bank must prioritise only small and medium businesses to enjoy the lenient policies, and not offer them to all. Moreover, we find it puzzling why some public banks have been reported for being 'Reluctant' in recovering bad loans.



In addition, many banks have been reported to have writ petitions, filed by defaulters and left vacated in courts in the first quarter of the year, increasing bad loans to even a higher amount. Numbers of habitual defaulters are also going up.



