

Radisson Blu Dhaka donates to SOS Children’s Village In’l

Brig. Gen. Lutful Kabir Bhuiyan, psc (Retd.), Chief Executive Officer, Sena Hotel Developments Limited and other key members of Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden took part in a Cheque Handover Ceremony with Dr. Md. Enamul Haque, National Director of SOS Children's Village International in Bangladesh at the hotel's premises.Under the Responsible Business Initiative, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden has been maintaining a partnership with SOS Children's Village International in Bangladesh since 2018 by sponsoring a child and donating for their children's overall well-being.