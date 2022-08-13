Co-Chairman of BIHA Md  Shakawath Hossain

Video
Published : Saturday, 13 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Life & Style Desk

Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA) has selected Md Shakawath Hossain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC as a Co-Chairman of its standing committee of Planning and Development for the advancement of the hotel industry in Bangladesh. Considering his outstanding contribution and leadership role in the hospitality industry, Shakawath is the first Bangladeshi to be assigned in this role.
Mr. Shakawath is a veteran contributor and leader in the Hospitality and Tourism Industry in Bangladesh with over more than 20 years of experience working in multiple leadership roles for Marriott International and Starwood Hotels & Resorts.
He was appointed the youngest Resident Manager by Marriott International for The Westin Dhaka and simultaneously acted as General Manager. He led the team to generate the highest revenue and won multiple international and local awards for the hotel from 2017 to 2019.
He has receivedmany accolades throughout his career for achieving exceptional results. He received the Asian Curry Award-2021 for his impactful contribution, influence, and leadership in the industry. Lately hereceived the Bright Alumni recognition of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management from the University of Dhaka.
In addition, Mr. Shakawath holds a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) and has completed his Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Tourism and Hospitality Management from the University of Dhaka.


