

Co-Chairman of BIHA Md Shakawath Hossain

Mr. Shakawath is a veteran contributor and leader in the Hospitality and Tourism Industry in Bangladesh with over more than 20 years of experience working in multiple leadership roles for Marriott International and Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

He was appointed the youngest Resident Manager by Marriott International for The Westin Dhaka and simultaneously acted as General Manager. He led the team to generate the highest revenue and won multiple international and local awards for the hotel from 2017 to 2019.

He has receivedmany accolades throughout his career for achieving exceptional results. He received the Asian Curry Award-2021 for his impactful contribution, influence, and leadership in the industry. Lately hereceived the Bright Alumni recognition of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management from the University of Dhaka.

In addition, Mr. Shakawath holds a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) and has completed his Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Tourism and Hospitality Management from the University of Dhaka.













