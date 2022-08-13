

Know about Thyroid test

What is a thyroid function test?

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the front part of your neck. Its job is to produce thyroid hormones, which travel through your bloodstream and regulate many aspects of your body's metabolism, including temperature, weight, and energy.

A thyroid function test is a blood test to check the levels of the hormones made by your thyroid gland. The test also checks the level of a hormone made by the pituitary gland in your brain, which acts on your thyroid gland.

The two hormones, thyroxine (T4) and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), work together and are usually in balance. In a healthy person the brain produces just the right amount of TSH to keep the thyroid gland ticking over. The thyroid gland then produces just the right amount of thyroxine.

Thyroid blood tests are used to diagnose thyroid disorders associated with hyper- or hypothyroidism. These include:

* Thyroiditis.

* Graves' disease.

* Hashimoto's disease.

* Thyroid tumors.

* Goiter.

* Thyroid nodule.

* Thyroid cancer.

Test Details

What blood tests are done to test the thyroid?

Thyroid blood tests include:

* Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is produced in the pituitary gland and regulates the balance of thyroid hormones -- including T4 and T3 -- in the bloodstream. This is usually the first test your provider will do to check for thyroid hormone imbalance. Most of the time, thyroid hormone deficiency (hypothyroidism) is associated with an elevated TSH level, while thyroid hormone excess (hyperthyroidism) is associated with a low TSH level.

What should I do to prepare for a thyroid function test?

No preparation is required for these tests. They can be taken any time of day without fasting. And it doesn't matter if you have taken your thyroid medicine just before the blood test. Tell your doctor if you are taking any other medication, as some medicines can alter the test results and how they are interpreted.



Author is an assistant professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism), Department of Medicine,

MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka.

















Thyroid function tests are blood tests which help to check the function of your thyroid gland. They are done by withdrawing blood from a vein in your arm. These blood tests help to diagnose thyroid diseases.They are mainly used to detect an underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism) and an overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism).What is a thyroid function test?The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the front part of your neck. Its job is to produce thyroid hormones, which travel through your bloodstream and regulate many aspects of your body's metabolism, including temperature, weight, and energy.A thyroid function test is a blood test to check the levels of the hormones made by your thyroid gland. The test also checks the level of a hormone made by the pituitary gland in your brain, which acts on your thyroid gland.The two hormones, thyroxine (T4) and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), work together and are usually in balance. In a healthy person the brain produces just the right amount of TSH to keep the thyroid gland ticking over. The thyroid gland then produces just the right amount of thyroxine.Thyroid blood tests are used to diagnose thyroid disorders associated with hyper- or hypothyroidism. These include:* Thyroiditis.* Graves' disease.* Hashimoto's disease.* Thyroid tumors.* Goiter.* Thyroid nodule.* Thyroid cancer.Test DetailsWhat blood tests are done to test the thyroid?Thyroid blood tests include:* Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is produced in the pituitary gland and regulates the balance of thyroid hormones -- including T4 and T3 -- in the bloodstream. This is usually the first test your provider will do to check for thyroid hormone imbalance. Most of the time, thyroid hormone deficiency (hypothyroidism) is associated with an elevated TSH level, while thyroid hormone excess (hyperthyroidism) is associated with a low TSH level.What should I do to prepare for a thyroid function test?No preparation is required for these tests. They can be taken any time of day without fasting. And it doesn't matter if you have taken your thyroid medicine just before the blood test. Tell your doctor if you are taking any other medication, as some medicines can alter the test results and how they are interpreted.Author is an assistant professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism), Department of Medicine,MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka.