





August leaves Bangladesh in mourning

The August 15 carnage martyrs included Bangabandhu's wife Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, his sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell, daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, Bangabandhu's brother Sheikh Naser, brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, nephew and eminent journalist Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni, Moni's pregnant wife Arzoo Moni and Bangabandhu's military secretary Colonel Jamil.

Bangabandhu's two daughters - incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana - escaped the planned assassination as they were visiting Germany at that time.

The killing of Bangabandhu only three and a half years into the independence of Bangladesh cast a pall of gloom over the country and led to profound grief among the nation and across the globe. The world vehemently protested and condemned the killing, citing it an irreparable loss for the millions of people of Bangladesh. They also said that the world also lost its great leader.

August leaves Bangladesh in mourning

The gruesome assassination left the country shell-shocked and interrupted its progress which continued until Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, the elder daughter of Bangabandhu came to the power in 1996.

But she had to start from the very beginning because the Bangabandhu's assignation left the country in dire strait.

The month of August however is observed in various ways. Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, private TV channels and radio stations produced month long air special programmes highlighting the life, struggles and achievements of the great leader while newspapers published supplements on the occasion.

On August 15 tributes are being paid to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his grave at Tungipara in Gopalganj district. The government, different socio-cultural, political and professional organisations, including ruling Awami League and its associate bodies, observe the day with various programmes maintaining social distancing rules.

Special munajat is offered in all mosques across the country while special prayers is also arranged in temples, pagodas, churches and other places of worship across the country.

The national flag remains hoisted at half-mast at government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, educational institutions, private buildings and Bangladesh missions abroad. Bangladesh missions abroad also observe the day with elaborate programmes. People wear black and white dress to pay respect.

















August is a month of mourning. The month is synonymous with irrevocable loss and tragedy for Bangladesh as the nation remembers the grisly assassination of its founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The August 15 carnage martyrs included Bangabandhu's wife Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, his sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell, daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, Bangabandhu's brother Sheikh Naser, brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, nephew and eminent journalist Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni, Moni's pregnant wife Arzoo Moni and Bangabandhu's military secretary Colonel Jamil.Bangabandhu's two daughters - incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana - escaped the planned assassination as they were visiting Germany at that time.The killing of Bangabandhu only three and a half years into the independence of Bangladesh cast a pall of gloom over the country and led to profound grief among the nation and across the globe. The world vehemently protested and condemned the killing, citing it an irreparable loss for the millions of people of Bangladesh. They also said that the world also lost its great leader.The August is a month which the Bangali people observe with utmost solemn, remembering the life and contribution of Bangabandhu and his family. The month always reminds us how fast Bangladesh would have emerged as a developing nation if the most heinous act of the world didn't happen.The gruesome assassination left the country shell-shocked and interrupted its progress which continued until Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, the elder daughter of Bangabandhu came to the power in 1996.But she had to start from the very beginning because the Bangabandhu's assignation left the country in dire strait.The month of August however is observed in various ways. Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, private TV channels and radio stations produced month long air special programmes highlighting the life, struggles and achievements of the great leader while newspapers published supplements on the occasion.On August 15 tributes are being paid to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his grave at Tungipara in Gopalganj district. The government, different socio-cultural, political and professional organisations, including ruling Awami League and its associate bodies, observe the day with various programmes maintaining social distancing rules.Special munajat is offered in all mosques across the country while special prayers is also arranged in temples, pagodas, churches and other places of worship across the country.The national flag remains hoisted at half-mast at government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, educational institutions, private buildings and Bangladesh missions abroad. Bangladesh missions abroad also observe the day with elaborate programmes. People wear black and white dress to pay respect.