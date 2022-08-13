

Jafrin gets ‘Women’s Leadership Awards’

Bollywood super star Shilpa Shetty handed over the award to Jafrin and other winners as chief guest in a colourful program organized by Mirror magazineat Sheraton Hotel in the capital. Stars like Nirob, Puja Chery, Dighi and Bubli were among other winners of the Max's Shoppers presents "Bio-Xin Business Leadership Awards 2022".

After receiving the prestigious award Jafrins aid, "It's a great pleasure to receive an award like this, especially from someone like Shilpa Shetty Kundra". "Every achievement encourages me to do better," she added.

It was not the first experience for Jannatun Nayeem Jafrin to receive award from a Bollywood diva. She was nominated for Asian Excellence Awards 2022as "Best & most creative professional Make-up Artist of Bangladesh" and received award Bollywood's sensational actress Madhuri Dixit Nene at Mumbai in India.

Besides, she accomplished international certificate from Raphael Oliver Global Makeup educator in Brazil this year. Followed by she received a certificate & award from Kennedv Hoffmann Global Makeup educator of the same country.

Jafrin, a promising young entrepreneur for the port city Chattogram, had passion for art since her childhood loved to play with colors. She started her own cosmetics business at the age of 17 when she was a student of Little Jewels School and College. The makeover artisan's experiments on different looks claimed praise from everyone around her and from their encouragements Jannatun Nayeem Jafrin turned her Passion to Profession and started her very own Make-up Studio in 2017.

In 2019, just after two years of her business initiation, she achieved her 1st International recognition from Naeem Khan Makeup Academy in the U.K. She achieved international certificate and award from Brazilian makeup artist and global educator Michelly Palma in 2021.

Apart from her business, she is a Makeup Trainer that she enjoys most. Her next goal is to establish a Make-up Training Center aside Jafrin's Artistry.





















