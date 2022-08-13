

Darkest memory of Sheikh Hasina

On July 30, 1975 Sheikh Hasina along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana went to Germany to visit her husband nuclear scientist Dr. Wazed Miah's workstation.

On 9 August 1975, at the special invitation of Humayun Rashid Chowdhury, the Ambassador of Bangladesh in West Germany, they visited the capital, Bonn. The ambassador's official residence was in Knickswitter.

On the evening of August 11, 1975, Sheikh Hasina talked to her mother, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

On 12 August 1975, she went to Brussels, the capital of Belgium, and stayed at the home of Ambassador Sanaul Haque.

On 13 August 1975, Sheikh Hasina and Ambassador Sanaul Haque visited Hague, the capital of the Netherlands, and stayed at a hotel in Amsterdam. There Ambassador Sanaul Haque signed an agreement on supply of powdered milk and briefed Bangabandhu.

On 14 August 1975, Sheikh Hasina returned to Brussels from The Hague in the afternoon. On the same day, Ambassador Sanaul Haque arranged dinner for them at his residence because on August 15, Sheikh Hasina was supposed to go to Paris with her family.

On 15 August 1975, at 6:30 am, Ambassador Sanaul Haque's wife woke Sheikh Hasina from her sleep and told her that German Ambassador Humayun Rashid Chowdhury would like to speak on the phone. Ambassador Humayun Rashid Chowdhury without informing anything to Sheikh Hasina informed Dr Wazed Miah about the assassination of Bangabandhu family and requested him to cancel the Paris program and move to West Germany.

Ambassador Humayun Rashid Chowdhury told Wazed Miah not to tell Rehana and Hasina about it. He just said that "Come here at Bonn, right now." Saying this, he asked Wazed Miah to give the receiver of the phone to Mr Sanaul Haque. Sheikh Hasina in a tearful voice asked Wazed Miah what Humayun Rashid Chowdhury said. Wazed told her that Ambassador Humayun Rashid told us to cancel our trip to Paris and return to Bonn on the same day.

On 16 August 1975, Mominul Haque Khoka, Bangabandhu's cousin from London, spoke to Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, consoling them and advising them to visit him in London.

On 16 August 1975, some Awami League leaders from London and relatives of Bangabandhu spoke to Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana and consoled them.

On 17 August 1975, on the advice of Ambassador Humayun Rashid Chowdhury, they arrived in Karlsruhe, South-West Germany.

On the morning of 23 August 1975, the Ambassador of India called and informed them that a First Secretary of their office would meet them. The officer will meet them at 2 am and take them to Frankfurt Airport at 9 am on 24 August.

On 25 August 1975, at 6:30 am, an Air India jumbo plane (west) landed at Delhi Palam Airport from Frankfurt, Germany, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, Mrs. Indira Gandhi. About forty-five minutes later two officers came to pick them up. One of them introduced himself as the Joint Secretary to the Cabinet Division of the Government of India. Two officers from the airport took them to a house in Defense Colony, New Delhi.

The Prime Minister of India, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, received them on 26 August 1975 at her residence.

In mid-September 1975, the Prime Minister of India, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, arranged a government house on Pandara Road near India Gate, for Sheikh Hasina's family to stay, a memorial to those who gave their lives for India's independence in New Delhi.

In mid-December 1975, Sheikh Hasina's cousins Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and Sheikh Fazlur Rahman Maruf visited them in Delhi.

In the absence of Sheikh Hasina in the National Council of the Awami League held on 14, 15, and 18 February 1981, she was elected as President of the organization.



















