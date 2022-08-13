



A Lamppost Bidyasagor Moshai

Another path is there inside the axis

Getting intoxicated with the covering of molten-lava

I'm putting my feet on the chest of smooth soil

Then moving on

Graceful neck, cavernous face

Magical inquisitive eyes



One day people have known the stigma of the moon.

(Translated from Bengali by Ashraful Kabir)



The speaker opens with a declaration of a pull, a fascinated-pull, a pull of a special environment, an environment of a recognizable pattern of stressed and unstressed situations. If we go through the poem 'Kolongkito Chaad' (Tarnished Moon) - a question flashes across our mind as to the declaration of the poet's deep fascination. If we read the whole poem, then this Scylla and Charybdis-situation is removed. The speaker approaches us vividly presenting some catching-images and those images draw our attention. Through the whole poem, definitely the poet presents scenery of some sharp images which have been highlighted through some words and phrases such like - fascinated-pulls, the axis, intoxication, molten-lava, graceful neck, cavernous face, inquisitive eyes and ultimately the stigma of the moon. All these words and phrases are sensitive, effusive and imaginative those cannot be eschewed.

The quoted poem Tarnished Moon is the thirty-ninth poem of the book A Lamppost Bidyasagor Mosai, written by the promising Bangladeshi poet Gaffar Mahmud. The book A Lamppost Bidyasagor Mosai has covered seventy-two poems which directly commingle multifarious subject-matters from our close surrounding.

The rapport of poetic inspiration is felt in the poem Durgram Hemante (Hemante, In the Distant Village). The idyllic beauty of nature in the dry season of Hemanta has been portrayed here. Description of the falling leaves, unique vegetables, and soup of medicinal herb - Centella asiatica, ensuing winter and golden rice uplift the reminiscing mood of the poet, especially focus on the festive mood of the village during his childhood. Let's have a glance at the fifty-second poem of the anthology:



Robert Frost, Ice of the World's Disaster is melting in Himalayas

Some say the world will end in fire,

Some say in ice

There'll be a deluge of fire and ice of the ideal planet earth

People will lament for the balanced air, burnt in smoke!



We're constantly going down into the destructive procession of Holi

People are burning with hatred; the world of urban civilization is burning

Which ice will cover the fiendish chest of idiotic men?

Heat is terribly rising in the solar system, the world is losing moisture

Robert Frost, have a look, ice of the world's disaster is melting in Himalayas

(Translated from Bengali by Ashraful Kabir)

The poem is very much attached to the environmental complexities of the present world. In the first stanza, the prophetic tone of the poet has depicted the ensuing decimation of the world on account of the destruction of nature. The whole poem is fraught with love of the poet for nature while invoking famous American poet Robert Frost to observe the start-up of the havoc of the world.

It is to be noted that there is always a lack of centrality in reading the modern poetry. Finding where to start or where to end is often difficult for the readers. Being based upon the captioned poem (Robert Frost, Ice of the World's Disaster is melting in Himalayas) presented to us, it can be said that readers won't lack the incongruity of modern poetry while going through this book of verse.

Let's have another look at the penultimate stanza of the poem, A Lamppost Bidyasagor Mosai

..

At a distance, there is a faint darkness

I want some light, Neon light;

Backbone like lamppost stands steadily

Mr. Bidyasagor used to take lesson from many simple books.

(Translated from Bengali by Ashraful Kabir)

The simplicity of the language has made the whole book unique and distinctive. After reading these poems included in the book, we shall be of the opinion that all the poems represent extraordinary descriptions of all the ordinary forms prevailing around us. It should be mentioned here that, these poems are fine examples of realism, reminiscence, love, description of daily affairs etc. The readers will surely comprehend the poet's excellence as well as strong emotion prevalent here.

If we go through the anthology A Lamppost Bidyasagor Moshai, then a thorough satisfaction will surely fill out our minds. The vivid and separate images have created a common environment that has successfully highlighted the dexterity of the poet. Other poems of the book namely Slaughter-House, The story of the Liberation Days, On Way Cry, The Struggle Man, Finding You, Into the Point, Between the Curtains will also impress the readers. It needs to be mentioned that a few poems of the book have been entitled in English. If those were in Bengali then it would be much more comfortable for smooth reading.

So, let's start reading the book. The book has been published by 'Desh Publications' on February, 2022 (Magh-Falgun 1428) and the price of the book is BDT. 200.00 only.

