

K u l s u m

She had a mobile phone, but didn't know whom to call for help if she ever needed it. The immediate thought of calling the factory supervisor sprang in her discomfited state of mind, and yet she did not act upon it. The banging on the door continued for a while.



Finally, the door was violently kicked open, with the ominous appearance of her estranged husband emerging through it, and now confronting her threateningly. He had a s tick in his hand. He looked irate. She gasped and stood s till in consternation. As he approached her, he began ran ting that she had neither called him nor had sent him any money. In the middle of this altercation she stood her ground. She told him firmly to go away as she wanted nothing to do with him anymore. He was livid. He hit her across her chest with the s tick, and then again across her face, as he looked down on her while she helplessly lay on the floor. He said if she dared to scream, he would smash her skull wide open.

He tore her saree off, and proceeded to brutally violate her, while at the same time wielding the s tick in one hand. She closed her eyes, offering little resistance to the assault - she was already writhing in pain, was beyond scared, too tired, and far too shocked to offer any. After savoring his carnal pleasure, he got up, rummaged through her vanity bag, and took whatever money she had in it. In a cold diabolical whisper, he said if she ever called the police or complained to anyone else, he would come back and slit her throat. And then he was abruptly gone.



Kulsum now lay there for what seemed like an eternity. Physically and emotionally traumatized, and feeling violated by the perpetrator's sweat and bodily fluids soiling her person, Kulsum had little strength to move. After a long while, she managed to steady herself and get up. She could barely walk. She took a cold shower, and cleansed herself of all the dirt and the grime left behind by the person who had called himself her husband.



She squatted on the floor until she heard the muezzin's call for Fajr prayers. She prayed, tears rolling down her face. She was not angry, she was in shock. She pleaded with God to take her away from the bondage of this horrendous life that was her lot. But that was not to be. She implored God for strength so that she could face the world, having just gone through a terrible ordeal.



Kulsum was born and brought up in Basta Gram, in Shinghair Upazilla, Manikganj. She was the older of two daughters. Her father was a Van Ghari driver. After enduring a string of illnesses, her father became disabled at age 50.

Kulsum had just finished high school. Their financial deprivation led Kulsum's parents to find a husband for her in a hurry. Kulsum had little interest in getting married, but she knew the writing was on the wall. She had to consent to the marriage to save her family financially. Getting married off to someone she had never seen before was one thing, but what came next was much harder to imagine.



From day one, her husband was abusive. He was uncouth in his speech and rough in his conjugal relations with her. Most nights, Kulsum cried herself to sleep while her husband was snoring after roughing her up in the bed. About her distressing plight, she tried talking to her mother, but her mother offered no answers while commiserating with Kulsum. Kulsum knew not how to approach her father, as he would never understand the seriousness of the situation.



Without telling her husband, Kulsum went to the local clinic for birth control pills, but was denied them. The clinic, as per the law of the land, wanted her to come back with her husband, before it could dispense these pills to her. She thought about a way out, as she just could take no more of the abuse from her husband. There were a few garment factories at Hemayetpur, several miles down from Basta where she lived.

She knew a few other girls from her village those had started work there.

One day, while her husband was at the bazaar where he worked for a pittance, she hurriedly packed up a small suitcase and took off from home. She walked for several hours to get to Hemayetpur. There, she saw the sign to a garment factory that read "Everyday Garments". She approached the guard at the gate, and said to him that she wanted to work at the factory. The guard was helpful. He showed her the way to the office where she could fill up a form for employment.

Kulsum was soon hired as an appre

tice. She was a quick learner. She went up the ladder fast, and within months, was a regular worker at the factory. She was now earning Taka 8,000 a month. She rented a small room not far from the factory where most of the factory girls were living. In her new dwelling, there was a shared kitchen and a common toilet.



On learning that Kulsum had abandoned him, the husband kept pestering her on her mobile phone. He said he would behave better and that she should return home. Kulsum had made up her mind that she would not go back to him. She alerted the management at the factory that she was being harassed by her husband. Though they sympathized with her plight, no one could assure her protection from her own husband. She lived in mortal fear of a husband who had already proven to be abusive, and who made little attempt to be a provider. This fateful night when she was brutally raped by her own husband, changed everything for Kulsum.



Kulsum called the factory to say that she was not well and that she needed a few days off to recuperate. They said they could only give her 3 days of leave, after which time she would likely lose her job. In pain and misery, she went to a local clinic which had a female doctor. She told the doctor what had happened - that she was afraid of becoming pregnant as a result of the brutal encounter with her husband. The doctor said it was too early to tell, but the fact that no protection had been used meant that there was indeed a high chance that she might have been impregnated.



Kulsum was heartbroken. The last thing she ever wanted was a baby conceived with a pathologically abusive husband. She resumed work at the factory, ostensibly trying to put everything behind her. But, she had a premonition of an impending disaster. Sure enough, in about four weeks, she started having morning sickness. She went back to the clinic and saw the doctor, and learned then that she indeed was pregnant. Kulsum was at her wit's end. Unable to share this news with anyone, she began inquiring how she could terminate the pregnancy.



She went back to the clinic and told the lady doctor how she wanted her pregnancy to be decisively taken care of. The doctor was not very helpful. She exhorted Kulsum to go back to her family, make amends with her husband, and have the baby. Kulsum was disturbed and angry as the doctor just did not understand her mental state.



Distraught and depressed, Kulsum was in a moral bind. She was not sure yet whether she wanted to terminate her pregnancy or not. On one hand, she could not fathom the idea of ending the life of a fetus, while on the other, she had no notion of how to take care of a baby that she had not planned for, and which in truth was a product of a brutal assault perpetrated by her husband. She talked with some concerned women at the factory.



They suggested the names of two organizations that could possibly come to her aid. One was Ain o Salish - a human rights organization that primarily worked to defend women and children from violence and abuse. The other, was Sisters of Charity - a Catholic group aligned with Mother Teresa's Mission, which had a center in Islampur, Dhaka.



Her attempts at connecting with Ain o Salish were not fruitful. On a phone conversation they asked her whether she had physical signs of abuse and whether she had any witness who would corroborate her accusations against her husband. They also asked whether she would like to go for arbitration with her husband, to reconcile with him for the sake of the baby. This angered Kulsum even more.



She had no witness and the last thing she wanted was to try reconciliation with a violent perpetrator. She decided to seek the help of the Sisters of Charity. The Sisters were very nice over the phone but they said that they could do nothing without an in-person interview to evaluate her situation.



As time passed, Kulsum was already getting into her second trimester. It was getting harder to hide the fact that she was in the family way. Kulsum finally decided to make the trip to Islampur where the Sisters of Charity had a wing for unwed mothers and their children.



The Charity also had a wing for taking care of challenged young boys and girls with various deformities including hydrocephalus, paraplegia, and mental retardation. Each and every one of these children was cared for lovingly and affectionately. It was a veritable oasis for the dispossessed and the abandoned. It was a long journey for Kulsum - from Hemayetpur, a bus ride to Gabtali, followed by another to Gulistan, and yet again one to the final destination of Islampur. It took almost 4 hours to complete her journey.



Weak, dehydrated, and very tired, she was hardly able to stand up at the gate of the Charity, having walked all the way from the bus station to this place. A Sister answered the bell at the door. On seeing her condition, the Sister immediately took Kulsum in, allowed her to rest, and gave her a meal before they even had a conversation. The Sisters of Charity are used to seeing situations like these. Women and children show up at odd hours with one story worse than the next: abused, raped, abandoned, and nowhere to go.



The Sisters, in the tradition of Mother Teresa's Ashram in Kolkata, also would bring in the homeless and dying people from the streets, give them a wash, feed them, give them whatever medicine they could for alleviating their pain, and let them go if they could. In such a humanistic alcove, the Ashram would also let the terminally ill die peacefully there.



Kulsum felt like she had come to some form of heaven as everyone she encountered at the Charity was so nice and caring. She was then taken to the Mother Superior, who was at the chapel. Kulsum panicked as she felt it was a church. Mother Superior said, "Kulsum, you have nothing to worry about. We are not here to convert you to be a Christian; we just want to help you with your crisis. You can do your namaaz right here. No one will stop you". Reassured, Kulsum let out a sigh of relief.



"Kulsum, we have been told that you are carrying a baby. We need to take you to the hospital close by and have you evaluated by the GYN doctor, both for your health and the health of the baby" said the Sister. "But, I am not sure whether I want to keep this baby", responded Kulsum. Thereupon, the Sister said, "Kulsum, you don't have to keep the baby with you, but you can save the baby."



Kulsum was now more confused. "I don't understand!" she replied.



The Sister said "Kulsum, after you deliver the baby, the baby will remain right here with us. There are many who would like to adopt a baby as they cannot conceive one for themselves. If you let your baby be adopted, your baby would be safe, and so would you. There is no compulsion - if you wish to keep the baby, you may choose to do so. But if you want to give the baby away, we will find a good set of parents to adopt your baby. You may stay here as long as you want with your baby until we find an adoptive parent for it.

You may choose to leave the Charity any time, and we will s till take good care of your baby". Kulsum was now greatly relieved. She did not want to keep the baby, nor did she want an abortion.



In the following weeks and months, Kulsum went back to work as long as she could. She continued to see the doctors. When she was in an advanced stage, she returned to Islampur, and stayed there until the baby was born. After a few weeks of having the baby and now torn up by maternal instincts, Kulsum said to the Mother Superior, "I need to go now. If I stay here any longer, I may never be able to leave my baby".



"As you wish, Kulsum, you may go whenever you feel like", said the Mother Superior. With tears welling up in her eyes, Kulsum embraced her baby for one last time, and quickly left the Residence of Sisters of Charity.



Kulsum returned to her work place. They did not terminate her service. Instead, they gave her a leave of absence. She started working again soon thereafter. She filed for divorce with the help of Ain O Salish, on grounds of rape and physical and mental torture. She became an ac visit for Women's Rights herself. She would go back to the Sisters of Charity to counsel unwed mothers and to help the Sisters in any way she could. With her earnings, she now was able to take care of her parents and her sister, as well.



In retrospect, it appeared that Kulsum's travails and her subsequent baptism with fire were well worth it - for, she could successfully get away from an abusive husband through her own tough life decisions; and then to choose to be a strong voice in the cause of Women's Rights. In the process, Kulsum had come to embody the virtues of an independent woman, who is liberated from the oppressive clutches of her unfortunate circumstance; and who now both is socially and economically empowered to make headway in life.



The writer is a retired vascular surgeon residing in Virginia, USA

