Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:18 PM
Home Front Page

Cabinet clears 'Drugs Act 2022' draft

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet on Thursday approved the draft of 'Drugs Act 2022' in principle keeping the provision of strict punishment for drugs related anomalies and offenses.
Under the proposed law, drugs production without licenses and production of adulterated drugs would be considered as offense. The punishment for such crimes will be maximum 10-year jail with fine of Tk 10 lakh while the maximum three-year jail with fine of Tk 2 lakh in the existing law.
The approval was given in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held on Thursday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who joined the virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, in the chair.
Other Cabinet members and senior officials concerned were connected from the Cabinet meeting room at Bangladesh Secretariat.
The meeting has also cleared a draft law to amend the 'State Acquisition and Tenancy (Amendment) Act 2022' and 'National Industry      Policy, 2022' to accelerate the country's economic progress through balanced industrialization.
While briefing reporters at Secretariat after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the draft of 'Drugs Act 2022' was placed before the Cabinet after necessary corrections. It was cleared in principle with come observations. The draft would be tabled before the Cabinet again after getting the clearance of the Law Ministry for its final approval.
As per the draft law, the highest punishment for the offenses under several sections of the law will be 10-year imprisonment and Tk10 lakh as penalty or both.
The offenses, for which the maximum punishment of 10-year jail and Tk10 lakh fine were kept in the draft law, include producing or importing drugs without licenses; producing, importing, exporting, marketing, stocking, selling or showcasing drugs without registration; producing, selling, stocking or marketing adulterated drugs; and stealing and selling government's drugs.
The meeting gave its final endorsement to the draft of 'State Acquisition and Tenancy (Amendment) Act 2022' bringing come minor changes in the existing law ease case backlog.
There is a provision for a tribunal for trialing the case to be lodged under the sections of the law.
He said that in the district level, an assistant judge or senior assistance judge can be given the authority to settle the cases under the law while the district judge can act as the appeal authority until formal tribunal is formed as per the draft law. This minor amendment was brought in the law.
The Cabinet also approved in principle the draft of the National Industry Policy, 2022 with a view to accelerating the country's economic progress through industrialization with the balanced use of local raw materials and resources alongside cashing the facilities of the 4th industrial revolution.
The meeting cleared the proposal for ratification of two agreements to be signed with Saudi Arabia and Serbia.
The proposals are- agreement between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters and the agreement between Bangladesh and Serbia over Visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders.



