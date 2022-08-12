Video
Friday, 12 August, 2022
Front Page

PTZ cameras installed on Padma Bridge

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) control cameras have been installed at both ends of the Padma Bridge to beef up security and ensure surveillance. Besides, 34 dome cameras have been installed at the Jazira and
Mawa ends of the bridge.
Surveillance and control activities started at Padma Bridge with these cameras on Tuesday, the Bridges Division confirmed.
Bridges Division said traffic tails are often created on the Padma Bridge area, now with the set up of state-of-the-art PTZ control CCTV camera, traffic tails of 5 km could be observed.
Besides, if any disturbance occurs in the Padma Bridge area, it will be easily caught on camera. Accidents are taking place in the bridge area from time to time, this camera can easily identify how the accident took place. The camera can rotate evenly up to 180 degrees, Bridges Division added.
Besides, cash booths and 34 more cameras have been installed at different places for security inside the toll plazas on both sides.
Ahmed Zibul, an engineer working at the Jazira end of the Padma Bridge toll plaza, said that the traffic congestion of up to 5 km can be seen through the PTZ control camera. By installing it, the toll plaza area of Padma Bridge has become safer than before.







