Fight to save country has started today, says Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir (inset) speaking at a protest rally in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office organized by the Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP protesting against the surge in fuel and necessity commodity prices on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

He said is this at a rally organized by the Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP protesting the surge in fuel and necessity commodity prices. After about eight months, the party held a big rally on the capital.

Adviser to BNP Chairperson and Convener of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP Abdus Salam presided over the rally; BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was present as the chief guest.

Fakhrul said, "The fight to save the country has started today. This fight is not for BNP, it is a fight to

protect the country and the people of the country from a monster government. We have to win this battle and bring democracy back to the country even with our lives."

BNP Secretary General said, "The burden of corruption of the government is being imposed on the people of the country. By looting the country, they have started cutting people's pockets. But nobody can protest against it."

Mentioning the current situation of the country, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Today the price of rice, pulse and oil is increasing. Electricity problem has also reached unbearable condition. This government is importing gas without making arrangements to extract gas from country for corruption and theft."

Stating that Tk 78,000 crore have already been laundered, the BNP Secretary General said, "Government shows about 270 billion dollars earning in the last 7 years, but Bangladesh Bank shows 240 billion dollars. Where did our 30 billion dollars go? Who laundered this money? People want to know that."

He urged everyone to unite to bring down the Awami League government and establish a people's government in the country.

The rally started at 2:00pm in front of the BNP Nayapaltan central office. From the morning, the leaders and activists of BNP affiliated organizations of Dhaka city, came to the gathering place with processions.

A temporary stage was built on truck in front of the BNP central office for the rally.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "The close relatives of the head of government are embezzling thousands of crores of taka and smuggling them abroad in the name of mega projects. So the government is not disclosing the names of the money launderers."

He said, "Schools of lies, schools of bank robberies and schools of making terrorists have been established in the country during the tenure of the Awami League government."

The leaders of BNP said, government has no skill to deal with the global food crisis arising from the Russia-Ukraine war. But they have taken big projects in the name of development and looted money from them by increasing the cost of those projects.

BNP leaders alleged that the government has stolen Tk 78,000 crore only from the 'quick rental power plants'.

The presence of BNP activists extends to Fakirapool, Bijoynagar, Kakrail areas. At noon traffic movement came to a halt at Paltan, Kakrail, Nayapaltan, Bijoyanagar areas.

Additional law enforcers were deployed around the rally. Apart from this, the members of the law and other forces were in high alert in civilian clothes.

In the afternoon, a few drones were seen flying over Polwell Market and China Town Market adjacent to Paltan Model Police Station. However, BNP leaders could not say who flew these drones.

On the other hand, Manikganj District BNP Joint General Secretary Satyen Kant Pandit Bhajan complained that Manikganj BNP leaders and activists could not attend the BNP rally in Dhaka due to Sramik League leaders.

He said, "District leaders hired about fifty cars to attend the meeting. But due to a Sramik League leader's threat BNP leaders and activists could not go."

The banner of the rally read, 'A rally against the abnormal increase in the price of fuel oil, unprecedented load-shedding of electricity, increase in public transport fares, increase in the price of daily necessities, the killing of Noore Alam and Abdur Rahim who were killed by police.'

Last Monday, the party announced a two-day central programme to protest the rise in fuel prices and the killing of two party leaders. Demonstrations will be held at metropolitan and district levels across the country on Friday.













