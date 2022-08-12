Video
16 children aged 5-11 get Covid jabs on trial basis

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 282
Staff Correspondent  

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the experimental Coronavirus vaccination programme for children at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the experimental Coronavirus vaccination programme
for children aged 5 to 11 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Thursday.
On the first day, 16 students of classes one to five of Abul Bashar Government Primary School in Mohammadpur of the capital were vaccinated. Nidhi Nandini Kunda of class three took the first vaccine.
The Health Minister said, "This vaccine has been specially developed for children. It is very safe. This vaccine is being administered in the United States. Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has approved the vaccine. Vaccination will begin in full swing from August 25."
"Two crore and twenty lakh students of primary schools should be vaccinated. We will need about four crore fourty lakh vaccines for these children. We have already received about three million vaccines. The rest of the vaccines have been confirmed by the US government and it will be given to us by COVAX," he added.
Mentioning the low risk of children from coronavirus, the Health Minister said, "Children were safe from coronavirus. Some 29,000 people have died due to Covid-19 in the country so far, of which 80 to 85 per cent are above 50 years. The number of youth in this list is very low. And the news of death of anyone between 5 and 11 years has not yet been heard."
"Today we have started experimentally vaccination for children and from August 25, the vaccination programme will continue in full swing across the country. First it will start in the city corporation area, then gradually across the country," he added.
Zahid Maleque further said, "Bangladesh is successful for coronavirus treatment including vaccination. We have also had great success in the immunization programme. The countrymen appreciate us, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appreciates us. Outside the country, World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Bloomberg praised. Especially the United States government has appreciated a lot."
Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, "This vaccination programme for 5 to 11 year old children will be starting in 12 city corporation areas across the country. The first dose of the vaccine will run from August 25 to September 7. Then the second dose procedure will start. Children will get second dose two months after the first dose. We have enough Pfizer-made vaccines on hand to administer to children. Vaccination workers are also ready across the country."


16 children aged 5-11 get Covid jabs on trial basis
