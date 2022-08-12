Delegation to arrive soon to discuss energy cooperation: Saudi Envoy

Saudi Ambassador Essa Yussef Essa Al said in Dhaka on Thursday that a high-profile Saudi delegation will visit Bangladesh soon to discuss energy cooperation.

He said it while briefing journalists on the projects of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre projects in Bangladesh.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) finds Bangladesh as a "top priority country" and is interested in a long-term strategic plan to contribute to the economic growth of the country.

Saudi companies plan to invest more than US$10 billion in Bangladesh in coming years, said Saudi Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan.

Prominent Saudi companies including Aramco, Aqua Power, Red Sea Gate are going to invest in several projects in different sectors, he added.

The envoy said that his country is going to sign several MoUs on defence and security cooperation in a bid to strengthen the existing military ties.

He also said Saudi Arabia is one of the key players in balancing oil market, Riyadh and Dhaka are helping each other on many fronts, we wants to contribute to the economic growth of the country (Bangladesh), Saudi Envoy said while talking to reporters at the Saudi Embassy.

A high-profile Saudi delegation to visit Bangladesh soon to discuss energy cooperation, they will also discuss the investment issue with Bangladesh, the envoy added.

In response to the letter of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday conveyed his support to Saudi Arabia for hosting the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

"We have excellent relations. We always receive full solidarity," he said, thanking Bangladesh for the support.

He told the reporters that the KSA is hosting Expo 2030 in Riyadh and Bangladesh's support to Saudi Arabia reflects the absolute growing relationship between the two brotherly Muslim countries.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary handed over the original copy of the president's letter addressed to the Saudi king to Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting at the latter's office, in this regard.

The Saudi Foreign Minister expressed his satisfaction with the relationship between Bangladesh and his country and was looking forward to deepening the ties.

The two sides also discussed the ongoing cooperation between them and issues of mutual interest.

Referring to cooperation in manpower sector he said his country accommodate over 2.6 million Bangladeshi workers who provide over $3.5 billion annually.

"Every day we issue 5000 to 8000 visas to Bangladeshis from our embassy" the Ambassador said.

About the centre he said, the King Salman humanitarian aid and relief centre was established on May 13, 2015 to serve as the kingdom's humanitarian representative to the rest of the world.

The centre's purpose is to provide humanitarian and relief aid outside of the kingdom. Saudi Arabia is the third largest donor country worldwide.

"The King Salman humanitarian aid and relief centre team is here today to monitor the ongoing projects in Bangladesh. The team is collaborating in Cox's Bazar with UNICEF and the Islamic Development Bank, who examined the project's progress to provide primary health care for Rohingya health and nutrious" he added.

"Additionally, the voluntary medical initiative to fight blindness and its causes in Bangladesh was integrated on Monday by the King Salman humanitarian aid and relief centre" he said.

"The King Salman centre's plan for this year include 100 projects under the Saudi volunteer programme, to fight blindness in more than 30 nations"

Bangladesh received a significant amount of funding in seven projects of which three have already been carried out and the rest will be in the near future, he said.











