Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL calls for countrywide protests on August 17

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 314
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) will hold protests across the country on August 17 against the nationwide series of bomb attacks that took place during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government.
A press release from the AL informed that the programme will be held to protest against the incitement of terrorism and anarchy by the anti-national evil BNP and its minions through false propaganda and rumours.
In a statement, AL
General Secretary Obaidul Quader has given organizational instructions to all leaders and activists of the party up to the district, metropolitan, upazila, thana, municipal and union levels to carry out this programme.
It should be noted that on August 17 in 2005, during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government, a series of bomb attacks were carried out in more than five hundred places across the country. Since then, Awami League has been observing the day as a day of protest against the serial bombings.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cabinet clears 'Drugs Act 2022' draft
PTZ cameras installed on Padma Bridge
Fight to save country has started today, says Fakhrul
Swiss Ambassador lied about info on Bangladeshis' bank accounts: FM
Why didn't govt ask for info from Swiss banks: HC
16 children aged 5-11 get Covid jabs on trial basis
Delegation to arrive soon to discuss energy cooperation: Saudi Envoy
AL calls for countrywide protests on August 17


Latest News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
4 held with stolen goods of Rampal power plant
5 unions flooded in Bhola
Rain likely over parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Pabna
School girl 'commits suicide' in city's Motijheel
Most Read News
Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones
Covid vaccination for kids 5-11 starts in country
Bangladesh endorses 10-year jail for making, importing drugs without licenses
Body of youth found hanging in Dinajpur
Man gets life term in Natore drug case
Fuel price hike: BNP holds protest rally at Nayapaltan
Man held with fake notes in Pirojpur
Light to moderate rain likely over country
46 policemen sued over Chhatra Dal leader’s death
DMCH interns go on strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft