AL calls for countrywide protests on August 17

The ruling Awami League (AL) will hold protests across the country on August 17 against the nationwide series of bomb attacks that took place during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government.

A press release from the AL informed that the programme will be held to protest against the incitement of terrorism and anarchy by the anti-national evil BNP and its minions through false propaganda and rumours.

In a statement, AL

General Secretary Obaidul Quader has given organizational instructions to all leaders and activists of the party up to the district, metropolitan, upazila, thana, municipal and union levels to carry out this programme.

It should be noted that on August 17 in 2005, during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government, a series of bomb attacks were carried out in more than five hundred places across the country. Since then, Awami League has been observing the day as a day of protest against the serial bombings.













