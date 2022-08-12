Default loans rise despite BB facilities

Default loans in the banking sector continue to increase despite Bangladesh Bank facilities to the borrowers for repayment of instalments and rescheduling by paying only two per cent of the loans due to the adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Bangladesh Bank statement revealed on Thursday, the amount of default loans increased by Tk 26,052 crore in the last fiscal year (FY) of 2021-22 ending in June this year compared to the previous FY.

Till June 30 this year, total amount of default loan stood at Tk 125,257 crore during the period while it was Tk 99,205 crore in the previous FY of 2020-21 ending in June, 2021, according to the statement.

The central bank has given the scope of rescheduling the loans by paying only two per cent of their

credits borrowed from the banks, so that the borrowers can survive from the worst impact of the pandemic.

Though a section of the borrowers have taken the chance, most of the borrowers are not complying with the central bank's instruction to repay their installments or rescheduling their loans in time.

However, deadline of loans repayment or rescheduling hasn't yet expired. But, most borrowers are not taking the advantage or showing interests to reschedule their loans, according to the central bank sources.

According to the economists, despite getting the scope of special facilities to repay the installments of loans, most of the borrowers are showing interests. A section of borrowers have lost their interests to repay their installments after getting the facilities. Lack of proper monitoring by the Bangladesh Bank and deterioration of corporate governance is responsible for the higher Non-Performing Loans (NPLs).

The situation may worsen and the amount of NPL may increase further in future, they claimed.

According to BB statement, the country's banks had disbursed some Tk 13,98,592 crore as loan till June this year in last FY. Of the allocated loans, the amount of default loan stood at Tk 1,25,257 crore. The rate of default loan stood at 8.96 per cent of the total loans.

The amount of default loans was around Tk1,13,440 crore till March this year. The amount of default loan increased by Tk11,817 crore in last three months till June this year.

According to the statement, the amount of default loans of state-owned six banks has stood at Tk55,429 crore, which is around 44 percent of the total default loans. The amount of default loans of the private banks in around Tk62,678 crore, which is around 50 percent of the total default loans.

Besides, the default loans of foreign banks is Tk2,957 crore while the NPL of specialized banks is Tk4,194 crore.

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank Salehuddin Ahmed blamed the government's wrong policy for the increase in the NPLs in the country's banking sector.

"Some wrong policies are introducing in the banking sector. The mistakes of the government will encourage the default loans in future. Same time, good clients of the banks are being discouraged due to the wrong policies," he claimed.











