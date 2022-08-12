Video
Cabinet asks Energy Div to clarify fuel price hike to people

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 282
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet on Thursday instructed the Energy and Mineral Resources Division under the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry to explain the people over the recent fuel price hike in the country.
The directive was given from the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held at Bangladesh Secretariat on Thursday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
The PM joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban
while other Cabinet members and high officials concerned connected the meeting from the Cabinet meeting room.
After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media about the meeting at Secretariat.
In response to a question, Khandker Anwarul Islam said that the Cabinet was informed about what the Energy and Mineral Resources Division and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) disseminated to the media in details about the fuel prices.
"The Energy and Mineral Resources Division was asked to brief elaborately again as it's a technical issue," he said, adding that the BPC chairman already explained in detail on the matter at a press briefing held on Wednesday.
Responding to another question 'if the government would come back from its stance', the Cabinet Secretary said, "The ministry and the BPC will make all things clear."
Earlier on Friday last, the government increased the price of diesel by Tk 34 to Tk114 per litre while octane price was set at Tk 135 increasing by Tk 46 and petrol by Tk 44 to Tk130 per litre claiming that it has increased the fuel price considering the price hike in the international markets.
After the sudden hike of fuel price, resentment and controversy created among the people. Opposing the government decision, almost all of the country's political parties and civil society bodies demanded withdrawal of the decision claiming that it may create huge suffering of the people by hiking price of all necessities.
Amid suspension of transport operation, the government was compelled to increase transport fares.


