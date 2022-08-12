Dengue death toll rises to 16

Another dengue patient died and 90 others were hospitalised in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The latest death was reported from Dhaka.

With this, the authorities recorded 16 deaths from the viral infection this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deaths this year, 10 were reported from Cox's Bazar while six from Dhaka.

Of the new patients, 73 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while the 17 in other places, it said.

As many as 364 dengue patients including 290 in the capital are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease. UNB











