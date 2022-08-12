All set to turn Maheshkhali Island smart soon: Palak

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the implementation of the proposed 'Smart Society' and 'Digital Island Maheshkhali' projects will be implemented under the ICT Division on Thursday.

Regarding the smart society an exchange meeting was held with the relevant senior officials including ICT Division and Bangladesh Computer Council Acting Executive Director of Bangladesh Computer Council Ranjit Kumar, International Organization for Migration (IOM) Senior Regional Migration Assistance and Protection Specialist Peppi Kiviniemi-Siddiq, Deputy Chief of Mission of UN Migration in Bangladesh Fatema Nusrat Ghazzali, Senior Program Officer Disa Sonata Farooq, Program Manager of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Bangladesh Choi Jinbo, Operations Manager of BCC Zahid Newaz Firoz at BCC conference room.

Maheshkhali, the only hilly island of Bangladesh situated in Cox's Bazar consisting of Sonadia, Matarbari and Dhalghata is turning smart gradually.

The island is being facilitated with Broadband internet facilities. Through submarine cables, the island is already connected with power gridline. With the broadband internet facility, there will be smart schools, health service centres and agricultural service centers and so on.









