Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

All set to turn Maheshkhali Island smart soon: Palak

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the implementation of the proposed 'Smart Society' and 'Digital Island Maheshkhali' projects will be implemented under the ICT Division on Thursday.
Regarding the smart society an exchange meeting was held with the relevant senior officials including ICT Division and Bangladesh Computer Council Acting Executive Director of Bangladesh Computer Council Ranjit Kumar, International Organization for Migration (IOM) Senior Regional Migration Assistance and Protection Specialist Peppi Kiviniemi-Siddiq, Deputy Chief of Mission of UN Migration in Bangladesh Fatema Nusrat Ghazzali, Senior Program Officer Disa Sonata Farooq, Program Manager of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Bangladesh Choi Jinbo, Operations Manager of BCC Zahid Newaz Firoz at BCC conference room.
Maheshkhali, the only hilly island of Bangladesh situated in Cox's Bazar consisting of Sonadia, Matarbari and Dhalghata is turning smart gradually.
The island is being facilitated with Broadband internet facilities. Through submarine cables, the island is already connected with power gridline. With the broadband internet facility, there will be smart schools, health service centres and agricultural service centers and so on.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU freshers' class to begin Sept 7
Dengue death toll rises to 16
All set to turn Maheshkhali Island smart soon: Palak
Dengue: 92 new patients hospitalised
Covid: 1 death, 198 new cases reported
One more burn victim dies
DMCH interns protest attack on Dr Sazzad  at Shaheed Minar
Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader addresses a rally


Latest News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
4 held with stolen goods of Rampal power plant
5 unions flooded in Bhola
Rain likely over parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Pabna
School girl 'commits suicide' in city's Motijheel
Most Read News
Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones
Covid vaccination for kids 5-11 starts in country
Bangladesh endorses 10-year jail for making, importing drugs without licenses
Body of youth found hanging in Dinajpur
Man gets life term in Natore drug case
Fuel price hike: BNP holds protest rally at Nayapaltan
Man held with fake notes in Pirojpur
Light to moderate rain likely over country
46 policemen sued over Chhatra Dal leader’s death
DMCH interns go on strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]om, [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft