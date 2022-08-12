Video
Letter To the Editor

Preventing gas wastage a must

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 298

Dear Sir
The importance of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the daily lives of Bangladeshi citizens cannot be overstated. Almost all of us know that LPG is not inexhaustible, yet we continue to waste valuable natural gas every day. Some even waste LPG by keeping the stove burning to keep the house warm during the winter. In many houses people constantly waste LPG by keeping the stove burning so as not to light a matchstick.

Apart from this, we are constantly wasting gas in other ways, sometimes knowingly and sometimes unknowingly. We waste tens of thousands of takas worth of LPG for a matchbox worth about Tk 2-5, and this is not acceptable.

We should all stop this practice. It is not only possible for government alone to rein in huge wastage of this natural resource. We must not forget reserve of natural gas in our country is fast depleting. Besides government, every citizen using gas should be economical of its use.

Moniruzzaman Khan
Demra, Dhaka



