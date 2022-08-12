Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

US, Iran may be close to sealing new nuclear deal

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 326
DALIA AL-AQIDI

US, Iran may be close to sealing new nuclear deal

US, Iran may be close to sealing new nuclear deal

The escalation of global tensions as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China-Taiwan stand-off, the medical and economic crises, and the exchanges between the Israeli state and the militant Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement has overshadowed the Iran nuclear deal talks.

Is reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action still on the table? Maybe it is no longer a breaking news story, but the Iranian regime and the US administration are definitely still trying to resurrect the 2015 agreement. On Thursday, a sudden call was made to all the international negotiating parties to resume the nuclear talks with Iran.

In fact, the indirect Vienna talks between Tehran and Washington had already begun, with a meeting between Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and the EU's European External Action Service Deputy Secretary-General Enrique Mora. The latter returned to his shuttling between Bagheri Kani and US special envoy to Iran Robert Malley.

In an op-ed published by the Financial Times late last month, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell revealed that he had presented a new framework to relaunch the JCPOA.

It may indeed be the happy ending that the leaders of Iran and the US wish for if what the BBC published is proven true. It reported that an anonymous European official stated that Tehran's demand for Washington to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its official blacklist of "foreign terrorist organizations" had been dropped from the discussions and would instead be dealt with "in the future." The source also revealed to the BBC that Washington would guarantee that no future US president could withdraw from the new deal.

However, the government in Tehran must realize that the US is a democratic country whose president is elected by its citizens. Therefore, no law obliges any future president not to cancel any agreement reached by a former leader.

The Iranians are clever enough to be well aware of this fact, but it does not matter what happens in the future, as long as it receives billions of dollars once the sanctions against this rogue state are lifted. As long as the Democrats are in power, nothing terrible will ever happen to them.

In the meantime, Tehran would be able to equip the IRGC to become the most significant force in the region, which would destabilize the already fragile security of some of Washington's major allies.

During a meeting in Tehran on Saturday, IRGC head Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami told Ziad Nakhaleh, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's general-secretary, that his country was committed to supporting the movement until the end. Salami said that "all the anti-Zionist" capabilities "are on the scene in a united formation working to liberate Jerusalem and uphold the rights of the Palestinian people."

How can Biden turn a blind eye to all the strategic threats of the Iranian regime unless there are reasons directly related to his unsecure position inside the US?

Prior to his departure to the Austrian capital, Malley posted on Twitter that he was preparing to resume the talks. "Our expectations are in check, but the United States welcomes EU efforts and is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach a deal. It will shortly be clear if Iran is prepared for the same," his post read.

Meanwhile, the Iranian regime had been sending signals through various channels that Washington should be aware that the upcoming hours in Vienna could be decisive.

The Tehran Times quoted an anonymous Iranian diplomat as saying that the stability of an agreement lies in its balance. "Confidence for confidence. The alleged safeguards-related issues were created and had been continuing with political pressure and are political in nature.

They must not be a pretext for future abuse against Iran," the source said.

Iran gave Biden a deadline to increase the built-in pressure before the midterm elections, while the White House has been facing challenges left and right. If Malley's team acquiesces to Iran's demands, the gates of hell will be opened in the region. The result will harm many of Biden's allies, while Tehran and its proxy militias will be the biggest winners.
Source: ARAB NEWS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Preventing gas wastage a must
Cultural troupe from Azerbaijan
US, Iran may be close to sealing new nuclear deal
When air turns toxic
Are we ready to combat monkeypox?
Bangladesh performs poorly in global ranking of universities
Purpose of education
Significance of artificial intelligence


Latest News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
4 held with stolen goods of Rampal power plant
5 unions flooded in Bhola
Rain likely over parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Pabna
School girl 'commits suicide' in city's Motijheel
Most Read News
Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones
Covid vaccination for kids 5-11 starts in country
Bangladesh endorses 10-year jail for making, importing drugs without licenses
Body of youth found hanging in Dinajpur
Man gets life term in Natore drug case
Fuel price hike: BNP holds protest rally at Nayapaltan
Man held with fake notes in Pirojpur
Light to moderate rain likely over country
46 policemen sued over Chhatra Dal leader’s death
DMCH interns go on strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft