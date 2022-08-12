Are we ready to combat monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease with a presentation similar to smallpox. Clinical differentiation of the disease from smallpox and varicella is difficult. Laboratory diagnostics are principal components of the identification and surveillance of the disease and new tests are needed for a more precise and rapid diagnosis. Monkeypox earned its name in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. However, the main disease carrier of monkeypox is still unknown.



Experts say that close contact with an infected individual is required to spread the monkeypox virus. Infection can develop after exposure to broken skin, mucous membranes, respiratory droplets, infected body fluids or even contact with contaminated linen. The painful, raised poxes are pearly and fluid-filled, often surrounded by red circles. The lesions finally scab over and resolve in two to three weeks.



Transmission through sexual activity was suspected in 95%, among which 98% of patients were gay or bisexual men; 2% were heterosexual.



Monkeypox is often a self-limiting illness with symptoms lasting 2 to 4 weeks. It includes fever, severe headache, back pain, muscle pains, and severe lack of energy).

It is possible to mitigate the transmission of this contagious monkeypox if the public could abide by the rules set by the health authorities and the health organisations. Vomiting or diarrhoea can occur by the second week of illness and can contribute to severe dehydration. Encephalitis was observed in one patient and septicaemia in another patient. Ocular infections can occur and may result in corneal scarring and permanent vision loss. The average case fatality rate of unvaccinated patients has been recorded as high as 11 per cent.



The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days. Monkeypox is usually self-limiting but may be severe in some individuals, such as children, pregnant women or persons with immune suppression. The treatment is generally supportive as there are no specific drugs available. Eating inadequately cooked meat and other animal products of infected animals is a possible risk factor.



Diagnostic assays are important components of the identification of infection. Tests are most powerful when they are combined with clinical and epidemiological information, including a patient's vaccination history. Given the limited cold chain and diminished resources for sample collection and storage, lesion exudate on a swab or crust specimens remains some of the best and least invasive acute patient specimens.



Health experts focused on creating public awareness of the monkeypox virus. They also advised going to the hospital if any symptoms are present. In Bangladesh, hospitals are asked to collect patient samples and send them to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research. People coming to Bangladesh are advised to have health check-ups at airports. Monkeypox enters the body through the nose.



Wearing masks and washing hands frequently could be a good deterrent. The same rules apply to both the Covid and monkeypox viruses. At airports, anyone showing signs of monkeypox should be quarantined for at least 14 days.



The monkeypox outbreak did not resemble the early days of the Covid pandemic because it does not transmit as easily. Those who suspect they may have been exposed or who show symptoms should avoid close contact with others. The health services directorate general has issued an alert for all international airports and land ports to begin monkeypox screening of all incoming passengers from countries where cases have been detected.



New therapeutics and vaccines offer hope for the treatment and prevention of monkeypox. More research is going on. The documented rise in the incidence of human disease needs further evaluation and consideration with additional studies to better understand the range of factors involved in disease transmission and spread. Even though there is no specific treatment for monkeypox, health experts around the world claims that the smallpox vaccine is 85 per cent effective in preventing the disease.

Dr Zubair Khaled huq, Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist



















