Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:16 PM
Home Countryside

Ramgati journo gets financial aid

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Our Correspondent

RAMGATI, LAXMIPUR, Aug 11: Journalist Riaz Mahmud Binu in Ramgati Upazila of the district has received financial assistance in cheque from Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust (BJWT).
The cheque was jointly handed over by Vice-Chairman Md Mokbul Hossain and Managing Director Subash Chandra Badal of the trust under the Ministry of Information at a function held on Wednesday in the head office of BJWT.    
Under the third phase of corona pandemic assistance, Journalist Riaz Mahmud Binu firstly got the cheque of Tk 50,000 against his application made at the end of the last year.
At present, he is working as Ramgati Upazila correspondent of The Daily Observer.



