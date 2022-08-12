Shopkeeper held for ‘raping’ child at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Aug 11: A grocery shopkeeper has been arrested for allegedly raping a third grader in Gafargaon Upazila of the on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested person is Md Azim Uddin, 52, a resident of Shilasi Village under Gafargaon Municipality.

According to local sources, Azim raped the girl in his shop when she went there to buy ice cream six months back.

Later on, he threatened to kill the victim if she informs anyone about the incident.

Being informed about the rape, the victim's father filed a complaint against Azim with Gafargaon Police Station.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Azim Uddin. He was sent to jail following a court order on Sunday afternoon.

The victim's father said, "I live in Aziz Uddin's house with two children. Azim has destroyed the life of my daughter. I demand maximum punishment for the culprit."

When contacted, Azim Uddin denied the allegations brought against him.









