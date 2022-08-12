Four crushed under train in four districts

Four people including two women and a madrasa student have been crushed under train in separate incidents in four districts- Chandpur, Chattogram, Joypurhat and Pabna, in five days.

CHANDPUR: A man was killed after a train hit him in Haziganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Nurul Islam, 58, son of Abu Hanif, a resident of Pashchim Hatila Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the Chattogram-bound Meghna Express Train hit Nurul Islam in Shoilkhali Railway Bridge area in the morning when he was walking on the railway track, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chandpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandpur Railway Police Station (PS) Murad Ullah Bahar confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A madrasa student was crushed under a train in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Shahadat, 8, son of Jasim Uddin, a resident of Alipur Village in the upazila. He was a student of Talimul Madrasa in the area.

Hathazari Railway Station Master Joynal Abedin said an oil-laden train ran over him in Alipur area in the afternoon when Shahadat was returning home after the class at his madrasa, leaving Shahadat dead on the spot.

JOYPURHAT: An elderly woman was crushed under a train in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Salma Begum, 70, wife of Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Nakorgachhi Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Salma Begum was crossing the rail line in Panchbibi Railway Station area in the morning.

At that time, the Dhaka-bound Kurigram Express Train hit her, leaving the woman dead on the spot.

The matter was informed to Santahar Railway Police.

Panchbibi PS OC Polash Chandra Dev confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

PABNA: A housewife was crushed under a train in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nilufa Khatun, 52, wife of Abdul Mannan of the upazila and mother of three children.

Eyewitnesses said Nilufa was going to a field next to the Guakhra Railway Station along the railway line to spread jute fibre from the jute plant.

At that time, the Dhaka-bound Inter-City Banlata Express Train from Chapainawabganj hit her, leaving the woman dead on the spot.

Being informed, Sirajganj GRP police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.

Sirajganj Bazar Station Railway PS OC Harun-Or Rashid confirmed the incident.











