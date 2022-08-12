Video
Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:15 PM
Home Countryside

Irregularities found in 2 bridge works at Bauphal

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Our Correspondent

The photo shows logs being used in the bridge construction at Bauphal. photo: observer

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Aug 11: Irregularities have been found in constructing two bridges in Bauphal Upazila of the district.
These irregularities included use of low-quality materials and breaching of the schedule.
According to sources, anger has been created among locals in the upazila.
In this running fiscal year, these two girder bridges were undertaken on Kachhipara-Boga JC Road by Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED).
The work order of 15-metre long girder bridge in the south side of Kachhipara Bazar was given to two construction firms- Kamal Hossain and Juni Enterprise. The construction was fixed at about Tk 1.68 crore.
 But a large-scale stealing was alleged by locals in the piling of the bridge. The piling depth  was not maintained according to the schedule.  At present, abatement wall construction is going on in both sides of the bridge.
According to the schedule, steel shutters were supposed to be used in the shuttering. But instead, tree boles were used in the shuttering. Besides, clay-mixed substandard sand and stone were used in paving.
One Yasin said, it was supposed to hang a signboard with details of the project before starting the construction work. But constructors didn't do it.
The allegation of irregularities was also raised in the construction of another 20-metre bridge on the road.
Contracting firm Kohinoor Enterprise is implementing the bridge at about Tk 2.43 crore. According to the schedule, adequate quantity of cement is not used in the paving mixture.
Representatives of the firm declined to make any comment in this regard.   
Supervisor of the project Sub-Assistant Engineer of LGED-Bauphal Shahidul Islam said, the work is going on according to the schedule. No irregularity is taking place.
Bauphal Upazila Engineer Sultan Hossain said, if any allegation is raised, it will be investigated. Contractors will have to do the construction works according to the schedule, he added.


