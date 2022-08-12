3 minors among four drown

A teenager and three minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Netrakona, Panchagarh, Natore and Joypurhat, on Monday.

NETRAKONA: A teenage boy drowned in a pond in Moktarpara area of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Rahul Basfor, 14, was the son of Nasib Basfor, a resident of Kurpara area under Netrakona Municipality. He was an eighth grader of a local school.

It was learnt that Rahul went missing in a pond in the afternoon while he was taking bath in it along with his friends.

Later on, he was rescued and taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A minor child drowned in a pond in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ayan, 4, son of Saijuddin, a resident of Jamadarhachh Village under Banglabandha Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Ayan fell down into a pond next to his house while he was playing near its bank at around 2 pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mamun Hossain, 3, son of Md Jahid Hossain of Nagar Pashchim Para Village in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Ziaul Haque said Mamun fell into a ditch at around 12pm while playing beside it.

Later on, the family members rescued him and took to a local doctor, where the child was declared dead, the UP member added.

JOYPURHAT: A minor child drowned in a pond in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Morsalin, 5, son of Faruq Hossain, a resident of Jambuban Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi Police Station (PS) Polash Chandra Dev said Morsalin fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.

Later on, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Panchbibi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead, the OC added.



















