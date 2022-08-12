Lightning kills fisherman in Sylhet

SYLHET, Aug 11: A fisherman was killed by lightning strike in Jaintiapur Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, 65, a resident of Uttarbagh Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Rahim was catching fish in Uttar Bagh Haor of the area during rain at around 12:30 am. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving him seriously injured.

Later on, he was rescued and rushed to Jaintiapur Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.











