Two unnatural deaths in Khagrachhari, Rangamati

A minor child and a young man have died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Khagrachhari and Rangamati, recently.

KHAGRACHHARI: A primary student was killed after a school gate fell on him while he was entering inside it in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Srabon Dewan, 6, was the student of Khobong Poria Government Primary School in the upazila. He was the son of Pronoy Dewan, a resident of Narayan Khaiya area under Khagrachhari Municipality.

It was learnt that the gate of the school break down suddenly and fell on Srabon while he was entering the school along with his mother at around 9am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge of Khagrachhari Sadar Police Station Md Arifur Rahman said legal action will be taken after getting a written complaint.

RANGAMATI: A young man, who was injured after being bitten by a snake in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district, died early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sukhen Chakma, 26, son of Tatta Chakma, a resident of Baibachhara Village under Sajek Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a poisonous snake bit the young man while he went out of his house for nature's call on Thursday night, which left him critically injured.

The family members rescued him, and took to a snake charmer instead of taking to hospital.

Later on, he died in his house at around 2am on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

Sajek Union Parishad Chairman Atulal Chakma confirmed the incident.









