Importance of social work and child protection stressed in Bogura

BOGURA, Aug 11: A rally and a discussion on the importance of social workers in social work and child protection were held in the district on Wednesday morning.

Bogura District administration and Social Services Department jointly organized the programme on Wednesday.

A rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises and paraded the main streets in the town.

Bogura DC Md Ziaul Haque led the rally.

After the rally, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room.

Additional District Magistrate Md Salauddin Ahmed spoke as the chief guest at the discussion with Deputy Director of District Social Service Department Abu Saeed Kawsar Rahman in the chair.

Additional Superintendent of Police Helena Aktar, Civil Surgeon Md Shafiul Azam, Social Work Department Head of Azizul Haque College Md Shahidul Islam and Freedom Fighter Maqsudur Rahman, among others, also spoke at the programme.











