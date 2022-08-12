Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Importance of social work and child protection stressed in Bogura

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Aug 11: A rally and a discussion on the importance of social workers in social work and child protection were held in the district on Wednesday morning.
Bogura District administration and Social Services Department jointly organized the programme on Wednesday.
A rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises and paraded the main streets in the town.
Bogura DC Md Ziaul Haque led the rally.
After the rally, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room.
Additional District Magistrate Md Salauddin Ahmed spoke as the chief guest at the discussion with Deputy Director of District Social Service Department Abu Saeed Kawsar Rahman in the chair.
Additional Superintendent of Police Helena Aktar, Civil Surgeon Md Shafiul Azam, Social Work Department Head of Azizul Haque College Md Shahidul Islam and Freedom Fighter Maqsudur Rahman, among others, also spoke at the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ramgati journo gets financial aid
Shopkeeper held for ‘raping’ child at Gafargaon
Four crushed under train in four districts
Irregularities found in 2 bridge works at Bauphal
3 minors among four drown
Lightning kills fisherman in Sylhet
Two unnatural deaths in Khagrachhari, Rangamati
Importance of social work and child protection stressed in Bogura


Latest News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
4 held with stolen goods of Rampal power plant
5 unions flooded in Bhola
Rain likely over parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Pabna
School girl 'commits suicide' in city's Motijheel
Most Read News
Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones
Covid vaccination for kids 5-11 starts in country
Bangladesh endorses 10-year jail for making, importing drugs without licenses
Body of youth found hanging in Dinajpur
Man gets life term in Natore drug case
Fuel price hike: BNP holds protest rally at Nayapaltan
Man held with fake notes in Pirojpur
Light to moderate rain likely over country
46 policemen sued over Chhatra Dal leader’s death
DMCH interns go on strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], ne[email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft