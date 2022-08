Rajshahi Metropolitan Police launched tree plantation campaign











Rajshahi Metropolitan Police has launched a tree plantation campaign on Thursday with a view to protecting ecological balance. RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique started the campaign by planting saplings in Modonhati area of Paba Upazila. Additional Commissioner of RMP Mazid Ali, DC Saifuddin Saheen, and ADCs Rafiqul Alam and Nure Alam were also present at that time. photo: observer