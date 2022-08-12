Eight people murdered in eight districts

Eight people including four women have been murdered in separate incidents in eight districts- Jhenidah, Shariatpur, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Mymensingh, Tangail, Bogura and Narsingdi, in five days.

JHENIDAH: A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her husband in Kaliganj Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Parul Khatun, 45, wife of Motiar Rahman, a resident of Ektarpur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Motiar and Parul often used to quarrel due to family matter.

As sequel to that, Motiar struck Parul with sharp weapons at around 3:30am on Wednesday at one stage of an altercation in between them, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Abdur Rahim Mollah confirmed the incident.

However, Motiar fled the scene soon after killing his wife, adding that the OC said police are trying to arrest him.

SHARIATPUR: A man was hacked to death by his rivals in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Wahiduzzaman Khan, son of late Ramiz Uddin Khan, a resident of Abura Village under Chikandi in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Farhad Hossain, former organizing secretary of District Shecchashebak League, and Mudaccher Khan, former leader of Chikandi Union Juba League, were at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area for long.

As a sequel to it, the supporters of both groups were locked into a clash in Abura Bazar area on Tuesday noon.

At one stage, the supporters of Farhad Khan hacked Wahiduzzam, a supporter of Modaccher Khan, indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

At least 15 people have been injured and five houses were vandalised in the clash.

Of the injured, three were shifted to Dhaka hospitals for better treatment.

However, the law enforcers arrested two persons in this regard and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

Palang Model PS OC Md Akhter Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid further collision.

JHALAKATI: A woman was beaten to death allegedly by her husband in Rajapur Upazila of the district early Tuesday over a suspect of an extramarital affair.

The deceased was identified as Nargis Akhter, 45, wife of Abdul Aziz, a resident of Jeebondaskathi Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Aziz works at a company in Dhaka. On Monday, he returned home and made a quarrel with his wife Nargis.

Later at around 12 am on Tuesday, Aziz started beating her after both of them involved in an altercation, leaving her unconscious.

Injured Nargis was rescued and taken to Rajapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhalakati Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

On the other hand, Aziz said his wife Nargis made an extramarital affair with their home servant Salek. She did not pay attention despite his repeated prohibitions.

As a sequel to that Aziz found his wife in an obnoxious condition with Salek on Monday when he returned home from Dhaka.

After watching that, he tried to hit Salek with an iron rod but unfortunately Nargis got struck as Salek managed to move quickly.

Rajapur PS Inspector Golam Mostafa said the law enforcers detained Aziz.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, the police official added.

PIROJPUR: A beautician was murdered by her husband over extramarital affair in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Shammi Akhter, 40, owner of Shammi Beauty Parlour at KM Latif Institution Super Market at Mathbaria.

Police and local sources said Shammi Akhter got married with one Serajul Salekin, 30, two years back. It was her second marriage.

The couple lived in a rented house in Thanapara Road area in the upazila town.

However, Salekin got involved with an extramarital affair with a female teacher of KM Latif Institution.

Following this, the two killed Shammi Akhter on Monday night while she was sleeping in her room.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sayem Alam, 17, Shammi Akhter's son with her first husband, lodged a murder case with Mathbaria PS on Tuesday morning accusing his step-father and the school teacher.

Mathbaria PS OC Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

MYMENSINGH: A youth was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night over a trifling matter.

The deceased was identified as Md Asad, 18, a resident of Churkhai Priyokunja area in the upazila.

Police sources said there was a brawl in between Nayan Mia and Asad two months back. Nayan, later, started making plan to take revenge on Asan maintaining friendship with him.

On Monday night, Nayan along with his two other friends called Asad to go for a walk together. At one stage of roaming around in the area, he stabbed Asad with a machete, leaving Asad critically injured.

Locals rescued Asad and took him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

A murder case was filed by the deceased's brother with Mymensingh Sadar PS on Tuesday night accusing eight people.

Following this, police arrested three people at night.

The arrested are Nayan, Ashraful and Razzaque.

Mymensingh Sadar PS OC Mohammad Shah Kamal Akanda confirmed the incident, adding that the arrested persons were sent to jail following a court order.

TANGAIL: A sexagenarian man was killed and four others were injured in a clash between two groups in Sakhipur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Falu Mia, 60, a resident of Kamaliachala Moddhopara area in the upazila.

Local sources said two groups involved in a clash between themselves with sharp weapons in the morning when Falu's elder brother Babar Ali and his son Nazim went to occupy Falu's land along with 20-25 of his associates, which left four people including Falu critically injured.

Later on, Falu Mia succumbed to his injuries on the way to Sakhipur Upazila Health Complex.

During the clash, four people were injured including Falu's wife Ajibon and son Ripon Mia. They are currently undergoing treatment at the health complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers detained five people including Babar and Nazim in this regard.

Sakhipur PS OC Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A woman was beaten to death allegedly by her husband in Gabtali Upazila of the district on Saturday night over dowry.

Deceased Meem Khatun, 25, was the wife of Ibrahim Mandal, a resident of Kalaihata Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Ibrahim asked Meem to give him Tk 1 lakh as dowry but she refused it.

On Saturday night, He beat up his wife and left her at the house at one stage of an altercation over the dowry.

Meem was later rescued by her relatives and taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

A case was filed by the deceased's father with Gabtali PS accusing Ibrahim on Sunday afternoon, said its OC Sirajul Islam.

The OC further said Ibrahim was produced before a court in the afternoon after he was arrested from his village in the morning.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man was stabbed to death by his rivals in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Iliyas Mia, 55, a resident of Talukkandi Beltoli Village in the upazila.

Local sources said one Uzzal, 32, a resident of the area, stabbed Iliyas in the area while he was returning home after ending his Maghrib prayers, leaving him critically injured.

Locals recued injured Iliyas and rushed him to Bhairab Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.

However, police detained Uzzal soon after the incident.

It was learnt that Uzzal participated in the last union parishad polls with football symbol and Iliyas worked in favour of Uzzal's opponent. Since then, an enmity has raised in between them.

Confirming the matter, Raipura PS Inspector Gobindra Haldar said additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward situation.











