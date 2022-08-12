Video
Iraq’s Sadr sets deadline to dissolve parliament

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267

BAGHDAD, Aug 11: Iraq's powerful Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr on Wednesday called on the judiciary to dissolve parliament by the end of next week, urging his supporters to keep up a sit-in outside the legislature.
Iraq, which has been without a new government in the wake of elections last October, has been facing a deepening political crisis after Sadr's supporters stormed parliament late last month.
They have since shifted their sit-in -- held in opposition to a rival Shiite bloc's nomination for premier -- to outside the legislature in Baghdad's normally high-security Green Zone, home to government and diplomatic buildings.
Sadr has demanded the dissolution of parliament and early elections.
"Some may say that the dissolution of Parliament requires a parliamentary session," Sadr said in a statement on Twitter. Preferring to stay in power and preserve "corruption", some blocs do not want to "give in to the people's demand", he charged.
Addressing the "competent judicial authorities", Sadr called for the dissolution no later than "the end of next week".
Doing so, he said, would allow the president "to set the date for early elections, under conditions that we will announce later".
Sadr justified his calls for judicial action by noting that constitutional deadlines for appointing a new president and prime minister have been missed following last year's legislative elections.    -AFP



