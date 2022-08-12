Video
Sri Lanka ex-leader leaves Singapore after fleeing protesters at home

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 297

SINGAPORE, Aug 11: Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday left Singapore where he had taken refuge following his escape from protesters at home, after he was given a visa only for about a month in the city-state.
Rajapaksa flew into Singapore from the Maldives on July 14 after fleeing a deepening economic crisis and widespread protests in Sri Lanka. He tendered his resignation shortly after his arrival.
Sri Lankans arriving in Singapore normally receive a 30-day visa, but authorities said they had initially given Rajapaksa only two weeks and later extended the visa by another two weeks.
"The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirms that Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa left Singapore on 11 August," Singapore's immigration office said in reply to an AFP query.
It did not say where the former leader was headed but the Thai foreign ministry, as well as a source in Colombo, said Wednesday he was seeking a new safe haven in Thailand.
Rajapaksa fled his nation after tens of thousands of protesters overran his official residence last month angry about acute shortages of food, fuel and medicine endured by Sri Lanka's 22 million people since late last year.
An international human rights group last month formally asked Singapore to indict Rajapaksa for crimes against humanity during his country's decades-long civil war that ended in 2009.
The South Africa-based International Truth and Justice Project said it had urged Singapore to exercise universal jurisdiction to arrest the former president for grave breaches of international humanitarian law.
Rajapaksa helmed Sri Lanka's defence ministry while his brother Mahinda was president when the country's brutal Tamil separatist conflict came to a bloody end.
Singapore's Attorney-General's Chambers confirmed it had received a complaint from the rights group without giving details.
"His Singapore visa runs out on Thursday," a close associate of Rajapaksa told AFP in Colombo on Wednesday.
"He had applied for an extension, but it had not come through as of Wednesday morning."
The source said Rajapaksa now planned to go to Thailand for a short stay but return to Singapore.
The Thai foreign ministry confirmed it had received a request from Colombo for the 73-year-old deposed leader to visit and an assurance that he would not seek political asylum.
"The Thai side received a request for the former president to enter Thailand from the current government of Sri Lanka," ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said in a statement.
"The stay is temporary in nature with the aim of onward travel. No political asylum has been sought."
The Rajapaksa confidant told AFP that the former leader was keen to return home as protests against his administration had fizzled out, but his successor Ranil Wickremesinghe had advised him against an early return.
Singapore officials had said he was on a private visit to the city-state and the foreign minister stressed that he was not given any special              privileges.    -AFP


