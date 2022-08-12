Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Kyrgios beats No 1 Medvedev at Montreal

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 377

Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a return against Daniil Medveded during Day 5 of the National Bank Open at Stade IGA on August 10, 2022 in Montreal, Canada. photo: AFP

Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a return against Daniil Medveded during Day 5 of the National Bank Open at Stade IGA on August 10, 2022 in Montreal, Canada. photo: AFP

MONTREAL, AUG 11: Nick Kyrgios rallied to topple world number one Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Montreal Masters on Wednesday as the top three seeds tumbled in the second round.
Australia's Wimbledon finalist beat Medvedev 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-2 to produce his second career upset of a reigning number one after ambushing Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2014.
Unseeded American Tommy Paul also came from a set down to send second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain packing 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 while unseeded Briton Jack Draper beat third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-5, 7-6 (7/4).
Kyrgios started the landslide. The mercurial Aussie produced his usual on-court antics, complaining about a high bounce, hitting a ball into the stands to draw a warning and bickering with his player box in moments of tension.
But after gathering his formidable resources, the 27-year-old ranked 37th finished off Medvedev in exactly two hours.
"I don't go in looking at the rankings, just the guy in front of me," Kyrgios said. "I had a clean objective today -- play a lot of serve and volley and execute better.
""Hopefully I can keep this rolling and keep on winning."
Both players were coming off weekend title wins, Kyrgios at the Washington 500 on Sunday and Medvedev at Los Cabos, Mexico, on Saturday.
Kyrgios has won 14 of his last 15 matches to improve to 29-7 for 2022. Medvedev lost for the 11th time in 2022, but by reaching the final at Los Cabos -- where he lifted his first trophy of the season -- he is assured of taking the number one ranking into his US Open title defense later this month.
He was barred from Wimbledon as the tournament excluded Russian and Belarussian players over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Alcaraz, who like Medvedev enjoyed a first-round bye, fared no better in his opening match, with the teenager admitting pressure got to him.
Alcaraz came into the event with two prestige Masters 1000 titles from Miami and Madrid and holding a 42-7 record this season.
"It was the first time that I couldn't handle the pressure," Alcaraz said. "I felt the pressure (of being) the number two seed and number four in the world.
"It was the first time that I felt this pressure."
The youngster added: "I had chances, I was a break up in the second set, had chances to win the match.
"He played really good in the tough moments. He played great, and I couldn't show my best."
The 34th-ranked Paul claimed victory on a volley winner after holding off the Spaniard's charge from 5-2 down in the third set.
"It was nice to finish this match at the net," said Paul, who fired 36 winners to Alcaraz's 33. "I did a lot of things well today. "I played a good level of tennis, comfortable tennis."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena says goodbye to Canada after defeat by Bencic
Brazil against replaying abandoned Argentina WC qualifier
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
Pakistan boxers missing after Commonwealth Games
Real Madrid defeat Eintracht Frankfurt to win fifth UEFA Super Cup
Kyrgios beats No 1 Medvedev at Montreal
Ross Taylor says he faced racism
South Africa tail shines in first Test warm-up


Latest News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
4 held with stolen goods of Rampal power plant
5 unions flooded in Bhola
Rain likely over parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Pabna
School girl 'commits suicide' in city's Motijheel
Most Read News
Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones
Covid vaccination for kids 5-11 starts in country
Bangladesh endorses 10-year jail for making, importing drugs without licenses
Body of youth found hanging in Dinajpur
Man gets life term in Natore drug case
Fuel price hike: BNP holds protest rally at Nayapaltan
Man held with fake notes in Pirojpur
Light to moderate rain likely over country
46 policemen sued over Chhatra Dal leader’s death
DMCH interns go on strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft