Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:13 PM
South Africa tail shines in first Test warm-up

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 385

LONDON, AUG11: South Africa were indebted to their lower-order batsmen as the tourists made 433 against England Lions on Wednesday, a warm-up game ahead of next week's first Test.
Number eight Khaya Zondo made 86, number nine Kyle Verreynne hit 62 with Marco Jansen, coming in at 10, adding 54 in the tour match at Canterbury.
At stumps on the second day, England Lions were 279 for three, still trailing by 154 runs.
Duanne Olivier was the pick of the South African bowling attack, having returned to the international scene in 2021 after the expiry of the Kolpak system, and finished with two wickets for 39 from 10 overs.
Dan Lawrence struck a quick-fire 97 from as many balls for the Lions team with Dom Sibley hitting 48 before Harry Brook finished the day unbeaten on 64.    -AFP


