Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:12 PM
Team combination bigger challenge than captaincy: Papon

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265
Sports Reporter

BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon speaks to the media after an emergency meeting on Thursday regarding Shakib Al Hasan's contract with a betting company, betwinner and the Asia Cup T20i squad. photo:: screenshot

BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon speaks to the media after an emergency meeting on Thursday regarding Shakib Al Hasan's contract with a betting company, betwinner and the Asia Cup T20i squad. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh have been in a conundrum in finding a balance T20i squad since dashing opener Tamim Iqbal bid adieu to the format while another T20i opener Naim Sheikh have been struggling to score with the bat. Pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin is out of action for a longtime.
Liton Das, Nurul Hasan Shohan and Yasir Ali Rabbi are also going to remain out of the Asia Cup squad due to respective injuries. Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's contract with a betting company added insult to the injuries since BCB was thinking him as the next T20i captain although the BCB President Najmul Hasan Papon is not worried about the next captain.
"We had a plan for the Asia Cup team set-up but now we need to think in a new way and I am not thinking anything else now," Papon told journalists on Thursday after a meeting with BCB officials at his Dhanmondi office.
"There's no pressure as I told earlier that Mahmudullah is in our list. Besides, Shakib, Shohan and Liton are the other names in our consideration. If we become unlucky enough not to have either of them, you saw that we picked Mosaddek Hossain for captaining a match. So, we are not worried about it," he explained.
"We have to keep in mind one thing that Tamim Iqbal is not playing T20 cricket. Liton Das, Nurul Hasan Shohan and Yasir Ali Rabbi will not be in the squad due to respective injuries. So, making a balance team is a big issue," the BCB Boss added.
Regarding the Asia Cup squad Papon said, "We possibly will announce the squad tomorrow and we discussed today about the probable scenario".
The BCB president hinted that they will untie all relationship with Shakib if he doesn't come out of contract with the betting company. If it happens, will the BCB not miss Shakib's service?
"Do we not miss Liton Das, who is the most consistent player now? Don't we miss Shohan?," Papon threw counter questions. "Rabbi is also missing here".
"The whole thing in our T20i set-up has changed. It's a part of game and we have to admit it," he stated firmly.


