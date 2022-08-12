Video
Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:12 PM
Home Sports

5th Islamic Solidarity Games

Two gymnasts reach final

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280

Two Bangladeshi gymnasts Ali Kader Haque and Abu Saeed Rafi reached the final of gymnastics event of the ongoing 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey, said a press release.
In the individual event held on Wednesday last, gymnast Ali Kader Haque scored 12.950 points while Abu Saeed Rafi secured 12.175 points, both confirmed their spot of final in the vaulting table competition.
The final of this event is scheduled to be held on Thursday night at 9.30 pm (BST).
It can be mentioned that among the 12 teams, Bangladesh achieved the rare honour of occupying the 6th position after passing behind Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Yemen, Jordan, Algeria and Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost to Yemen by 0-3 sets in the quarter-finals of the men's team event table tennis after beating the Maldives in the pre quarterfinal stage.     -BSS


