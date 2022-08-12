

Shakib repeals contract with betting site after BCB's warning

After the meeting, the BCB head clearly informed journalists that Shakib has to make a choice between cricket and betting. "He'll not be able to maintain relationship with the Bangladesh Cricket Board," Papon told. "Anyone related to betting, can't maintain relationship with Bangladesh Cricket".

Bangladesh T20 squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup was supposed to announce on August 8, which delayed three days due to Shakib issue, as he is the first priority as the successor of Mahmudullah as T20 skipper. The BCB President also told that Shakib will no more be considered as national player if he doesn't cancel the contract. He said, "If he doesn't come out of the contract, he'll not be considered as team player so captaincy is a far reaching matter".

"I must admit that there is no player in the country like Shakib. But we lost matches with Shakib and again won many matches without him. There's no chance to go away from the basics," he added.

The BCB Premiere, also a lawmaker, also said, "There is no second thought on Shakib issue. When I joined the BCB, I told that we'll show zero tolerance to such issues. And we had to suspend player like Mohammad Ashraful".

Shakib however, confirmed the cancellation of his tie with the betting company by an official e-mail to the BCB after a few moments of the BCB President's press conference, which Papon confirmed to media.

"Yes, we've got letter from Shakib, in which he informed us that he is going to come out of the contract with betwinner," Papon informed.

The BCB President also revealed that he wants to make decision about Shakib's availability as T20i skipper after meeting with him.















