Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:12 PM
Corruption deprives 80pc poor of TCB family cards: TIB  

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 290
Staff Correspondent  

Some 39.5 per cent of all indigents who received Tk 2,500 as cash assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic did not receive TCB family cards. Among those who did not get the card, 80.4 per cent were excluded through irregularities and corruption. Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said there was a lack of transparency and information dissemination in not getting of cards.
According to a study, 34.4 per cent of female respondents and 31.4 per cent of male respondents were excluded from the family card list due to irregularities and corruption.
This information was disclosed in a virtual press conference on the occasion of the publication of the research report titled, 'Challenges of Good Governance in TCB Family Card Programme' on Thursday.








