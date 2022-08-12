Govt asks industries to follow new holiday schedule to face energy crisis

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued a circular on Thursday asking all concerned to close their factories on the suggested days instead of Friday, to tackle a worsening power crunch caused by fuel shortages, according to a government statement.

"It will come into effect immediately," the statement read.

The proposed measure will save around 550 megawatts of electricity a day at a time when power cuts stretched beyond the original schedule for one hour to at least three hours in some areas.

However, the Labour and Employment Ministry has withdraw its earlier order in this regard and asked all the industries to follow the new schedule to face the crisis.

"The system of rolling holidays for different industrial areas is expected to reduce pressure on electricity demand as well as fuel oils for public transport," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid earlier said. To implement the idea, Hamid sat with the business groups last week and asked them to choose different days off instead of all of them remaining closed only on Fridays.

"We had taken their (business) opinions in this regard, they have agreed to our proposal, however, we tried to accommodate their suggestions," Hamid said.

The government restored to load-shedding from July 7 after a long time to preserve fuel reserves amid war-induced energy price shocks, and separately approached multilateral lenders including the International Monetary Fund for loans to shore up its foreign reserves. To face the crisis and make a balance on reserve the government increased around 51.7 per cent in fuel oil prices, a record jump in the country's history which spark street protests.

Power crisis was made worse after volatile global prices forced Bangladesh out of the spot market for liquefied natural gas cargoes, Hamid earlier said.

However, the government stopped buying spot LNG cargoes in June.

Bangladesh imported about 30 per cent of its LNG on a spot basis this year.











