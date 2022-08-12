Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt asks industries to follow new holiday schedule to face energy crisis

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274
Special Correspondent

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued a circular on Thursday asking all concerned to close their factories on the suggested days instead of Friday, to tackle a worsening power crunch caused by fuel shortages, according to a government statement.
"It will come into effect immediately," the statement read.
The proposed measure will save around 550 megawatts of electricity a day at a time when power cuts stretched beyond the original schedule for one hour to at least three hours in some areas.
However, the Labour and Employment Ministry has withdraw its earlier order in this regard and asked all the industries to follow the new schedule to face the crisis.
"The system of rolling holidays for different industrial areas is expected to reduce pressure on electricity demand as well as fuel oils for public transport," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid earlier said. To implement the idea, Hamid sat with the business groups last week and asked them to choose different days off instead of all of them remaining closed only on Fridays.
"We had taken their (business) opinions in this regard, they have agreed to our proposal, however, we tried to accommodate their suggestions," Hamid said.
Bangladesh is considering staggered holidays for garment manufacturers to tackle a worsening power crunch caused by fuel shortages.
The government restored to load-shedding from July 7 after a long time to preserve fuel reserves amid war-induced energy price shocks, and separately approached multilateral lenders including the International Monetary Fund for loans to shore up its foreign reserves. To face the crisis and make a balance on reserve the government increased around 51.7 per cent in fuel oil prices, a record jump in the country's history which spark street protests.
Power crisis was made worse after volatile global prices forced Bangladesh out of the spot market for liquefied natural gas cargoes, Hamid earlier said.
However, the government stopped buying spot LNG cargoes in June.
Bangladesh imported about 30 per cent of its LNG on a spot basis this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth should spearhead climate movement
Corruption deprives 80pc poor of TCB family cards: TIB  
Govt asks industries to follow new holiday schedule to face energy crisis
Throat-slit body of lady doc recovered from city hotel
BD to import 3 lakh MT of wheat from Russia
Joint General Secretary of Awami League AFM Bahauddin Nasim
Govt to take up Tk 75,000cr Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar dual gauge rail line project
HC summons SP, DC, BRAC Bank MD for selling property of Tk 123 crore


Latest News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
4 held with stolen goods of Rampal power plant
5 unions flooded in Bhola
Rain likely over parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Pabna
School girl 'commits suicide' in city's Motijheel
Most Read News
Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones
Covid vaccination for kids 5-11 starts in country
Bangladesh endorses 10-year jail for making, importing drugs without licenses
Body of youth found hanging in Dinajpur
Man gets life term in Natore drug case
Fuel price hike: BNP holds protest rally at Nayapaltan
Man held with fake notes in Pirojpur
Light to moderate rain likely over country
46 policemen sued over Chhatra Dal leader’s death
DMCH interns go on strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft