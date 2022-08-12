Throat-slit body of lady doc recovered from city hotel

Police recovered the throat-slit body of a female doctor from a residential hotel at Panthapath in the city on Wednesday night.

The deceased is Jannatul Nayeem Sritika who was undertaking gynaecology training at Dhaka Medical College Hospital after completing her MBBS from Moghbazar Community Medical College.

She checked into the hotel with a man named Rezaul Karim Reza at 8:00 am on Wednesday, according to police. The duo identified themselves as husband and wife. At around noon, Rezaul Karim locked the room and ran away.

Police, being informed by the establishment, recovered the body from room 305 around 9:30pm and sent the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Saiful Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Kalabagan Police Station.













