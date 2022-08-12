BD to import 3 lakh MT of wheat from Russia

Russia agreed to export at least three lakh metric tons of wheat responding the request of Bangladesh.

In a bilateral meeting held at Food Minister's Secretariat's office on Thursday, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder and Russian Ambassador to Dhaka Aleksandr Vikentyevich Mantytsk reached to the consensus on wheat export and import issues, according to a ministry press release. It said that the meeting was held when the Russian envoy met the Minister on a curtsey call.

During the meeting, they have discussed about the issues of Bangladesh's economic development, expansion of bilateral business, trades and wheat exports.

Sadhan Majumder told the envoy that the relation between Bangladesh and Russia is excellent. The relation is strengthening in various sectors including bilateral trading and investment. He also recalled the cooperation of Russia during the War of Liberation and rebuilding the country's economy and infrastructure during the post-liberation period with gratitude.

Responding to the request of Bangladeshi Minister, Russian envoy Aleksandr said that there is a huge scope of enhancing trade and investment between Bangladesh and Russia. Russia is interested to play roles in achieving Bangladesh's food safety using the scope properly.

He also expressed his country's intension to export wheat in Bangladesh.

Initially, they have agreed to import and export some three lakh tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh.

Food Secretary Md Ismail Hossain, Director General of Directorate General of Food Sakhawat Hossain and ministry's senior officials were also present at the meeting.











