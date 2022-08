Govt to take up Tk 75,000cr Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar dual gauge rail line project

BD to import 3 lakh MT of wheat from Russia

Govt asks industries to follow new holiday schedule to face energy crisis

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Joint General Secretary of Awami League AFM Bahauddin Nasim addresses a programme organised by Awami Swechchhasebak League marking the August 15, National Mourning Day at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the city on Thursday. photo : Observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]