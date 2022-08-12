Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 August, 2022, 1:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt to take up Tk 75,000cr Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar dual gauge rail line project

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 313
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Aug 11: The government is going to implement a total of eight projects involving of Tk 75,000 crore in the Railway sector.
The projects include, Tongi-Akhaura dual gauge line, Laksham-Chattogram dual gauge line, Chattogram Port Yard rail line, Chattogram-Dohazari dual gauge line, Dhirashram ICD rail line in Gazipur, Chokoria-Matarbari dual gauge line, Daripara workshop near Pubail Station under Dhaka district and development of Chattogram Port facilities.
Bangladesh Railway sources said the Development Project Proposal (DPP) for all eight projects have been prepared.
Sources confirmed that the tenders for Chattogram-Dohazari dual gauge Rail line would be floated in 2023 next.
Meanwhile, the feasibility study 470 km long dual gauge rail line from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar has been completed in June last.
According to Bangladesh Railway sources, four firms including one Bangladeshi have jointly completed the study at a cost of Tk 212 crore. The firms are Austrailian SMEC, Canadian Canarail, Systra of France and ACE of Bangladesh.
Sources said the study had been initiated in 2015 last. But due to Covid pandemic the time schedule has been extended till June.
Meanwhile, construction of dual gauge rail track has been going on in 100 km long Dohazari to Cox's Bazar rail line and 72 km long Laksham to Akhaura portion of the Dhaka-Chattogram line. Of them construction of Laksham to Cumilla has already been completed. But remaining portion from Tongi to Akhaura, Laksham to Chattogram and Chattogram to Dohazari are still on Metre gauge track.
Sources said after preparation of DPP, construction in those portion will begin.
Bangladesh Railway sources said, the project is expected to be completed by 2035 next. When completed, Dhaka to Cox's Bazar will be 470 km by train.
However, the new project will have a component of Faujdarhat-Sholashahar chord line (a straight rail route across outer parts of an urban centre) to bypass the Chattogram Railway Station.
The project, which started in 2015, was scheduled to be completed during the previous year. But due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a proposal has been sent to the Planning Commission to extend the schedule of the project at least one year.
With the approval, the schedule time has now been extended to June in 2022 next.
Bangladesh Railway authority hoped that the preparation of DPP would be completed by June next. Sources said that the implementation of the project would make it easier for Bangladesh to be connected with China, Pakistan, India and Myanmar through the Trans-Asian Railway connectivity.
Meanwhile, the DPP of Chattogram-Dohazari project with an estimated cost of Tk 7,000 crore has been submitted to the Ministry of Railway for approval.
After the approval, the Bangladesh railway will go for appointment of a contractor for construction of the project.
Presently, there is one single gauge single line since the past British period.
Bangladesh Railway sources said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to finance the project. The present government has taken the step to make it a dual gauge dual line in order to extend it to Cox's Bazar.
According to Bangladesh railway sources, an Australian firm SMEC has prepared the DPP that had been appointed as the Consultant of the project in 2018.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is financing the Tk 7,000 crore project.
The dual gauge rail line will be constructed from Pahartali Rail Station to Sholashahar avoiding the present Battali Station of Chattogram through a chord line from Pahartali to Sholashahar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth should spearhead climate movement
Corruption deprives 80pc poor of TCB family cards: TIB  
Govt asks industries to follow new holiday schedule to face energy crisis
Throat-slit body of lady doc recovered from city hotel
BD to import 3 lakh MT of wheat from Russia
Joint General Secretary of Awami League AFM Bahauddin Nasim
Govt to take up Tk 75,000cr Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar dual gauge rail line project
HC summons SP, DC, BRAC Bank MD for selling property of Tk 123 crore


Latest News
Anne Heche: US actress not expected to survive, says family
CNG driver killed being hit by unknown vehicle in city
World Elephant Day observed in Rangamati
Restaurant worker gets life term for raping school girl
Fishing resumes in Kaptai Lake Wednesday after 108-day ban
4 held with stolen goods of Rampal power plant
5 unions flooded in Bhola
Rain likely over parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Pabna
School girl 'commits suicide' in city's Motijheel
Most Read News
Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones
Covid vaccination for kids 5-11 starts in country
Bangladesh endorses 10-year jail for making, importing drugs without licenses
Body of youth found hanging in Dinajpur
Man gets life term in Natore drug case
Fuel price hike: BNP holds protest rally at Nayapaltan
Man held with fake notes in Pirojpur
Light to moderate rain likely over country
46 policemen sued over Chhatra Dal leader’s death
DMCH interns go on strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft