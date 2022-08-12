Govt to take up Tk 75,000cr Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar dual gauge rail line project

CHATTOGRAM Aug 11: The government is going to implement a total of eight projects involving of Tk 75,000 crore in the Railway sector.

The projects include, Tongi-Akhaura dual gauge line, Laksham-Chattogram dual gauge line, Chattogram Port Yard rail line, Chattogram-Dohazari dual gauge line, Dhirashram ICD rail line in Gazipur, Chokoria-Matarbari dual gauge line, Daripara workshop near Pubail Station under Dhaka district and development of Chattogram Port facilities.

Bangladesh Railway sources said the Development Project Proposal (DPP) for all eight projects have been prepared.

Sources confirmed that the tenders for Chattogram-Dohazari dual gauge Rail line would be floated in 2023 next.

Meanwhile, the feasibility study 470 km long dual gauge rail line from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar has been completed in June last.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, four firms including one Bangladeshi have jointly completed the study at a cost of Tk 212 crore. The firms are Austrailian SMEC, Canadian Canarail, Systra of France and ACE of Bangladesh.

Sources said the study had been initiated in 2015 last. But due to Covid pandemic the time schedule has been extended till June.

Meanwhile, construction of dual gauge rail track has been going on in 100 km long Dohazari to Cox's Bazar rail line and 72 km long Laksham to Akhaura portion of the Dhaka-Chattogram line. Of them construction of Laksham to Cumilla has already been completed. But remaining portion from Tongi to Akhaura, Laksham to Chattogram and Chattogram to Dohazari are still on Metre gauge track.

Sources said after preparation of DPP, construction in those portion will begin.

Bangladesh Railway sources said, the project is expected to be completed by 2035 next. When completed, Dhaka to Cox's Bazar will be 470 km by train.

However, the new project will have a component of Faujdarhat-Sholashahar chord line (a straight rail route across outer parts of an urban centre) to bypass the Chattogram Railway Station.

The project, which started in 2015, was scheduled to be completed during the previous year. But due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a proposal has been sent to the Planning Commission to extend the schedule of the project at least one year.

With the approval, the schedule time has now been extended to June in 2022 next.

Bangladesh Railway authority hoped that the preparation of DPP would be completed by June next. Sources said that the implementation of the project would make it easier for Bangladesh to be connected with China, Pakistan, India and Myanmar through the Trans-Asian Railway connectivity.

Meanwhile, the DPP of Chattogram-Dohazari project with an estimated cost of Tk 7,000 crore has been submitted to the Ministry of Railway for approval.

After the approval, the Bangladesh railway will go for appointment of a contractor for construction of the project.

Presently, there is one single gauge single line since the past British period.

Bangladesh Railway sources said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to finance the project. The present government has taken the step to make it a dual gauge dual line in order to extend it to Cox's Bazar.

According to Bangladesh railway sources, an Australian firm SMEC has prepared the DPP that had been appointed as the Consultant of the project in 2018.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is financing the Tk 7,000 crore project.

The dual gauge rail line will be constructed from Pahartali Rail Station to Sholashahar avoiding the present Battali Station of Chattogram through a chord line from Pahartali to Sholashahar.















