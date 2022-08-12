HC summons SP, DC, BRAC Bank MD for selling property of Tk 123 crore

The High Court on Thursday summoned BRAC Bank MD Salim RF Hossain, Kushtia Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Saidul Islam and Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Khairul Alam to explain their position over selling the property of Tk 123 crore through an auction at Tk 15 crore only despite a stay order on selling the property.

The HC bench also summoned Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kushtia Sadar police station Sabbirul Alam and Abdul Rashid, the businessman who bought the property at auction, to appear before it on August 21 to explain their position over the matter.

The HC bench comprising Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice AKM Rabiul Hasan also directed the respondents to give the possession of the property to Shafiqul Islam, the owner of that property, within 24 hours.

According to the petition, businessman Shafiqul Islam, owner of M/s Biswas Traders and VIP Rice Mill located in Ailchara, Kushtia, approached for a loan to the BRAC Bank principal branch. After evaluating the documents, the bank authorities valued the land at Tk 92 crore. Later, the BRAC Bank principal branch after verifying all the documents gave a loan of Tk 43 crore to Shafiqul Islam.

When VIP Rice Mill failed to pay the loan installments on time, the bank authorities issued an auction notice on a very secret.

Shafiqul Islam filed a writ petition with the HC challenging the legality of the auction notice. After hearing on the writ petition, the HC had on August 2 stayed the process of auction for selling the M/s Biswas Traders, VIP Rice Mill and VIP Flower Mill, owned by businessman Shafiqul Islam, for three months.

The HC also ordered the authorities concerned of BRAC Bank to pay Tk 20 crore within a month for running the business.

But in violation of the HC order, in the morning of August 5, with the help of the police, the property of businessman Shafiqul Islam, worth 123 crores, was sold at auction to the prominent business institution namely Rashid Enterprises, owned by prominent rice trader Abdul Rashid of Kushtia.

Later, Shafiqul Islam filed a contempt of court petition with the HC for violating its order against those involved in the auction.

After hearing on the contempt of court petition, the HC bench on Thursday summoned them to appear before it on August 21 to explain their position in this regard.

Barrister Ragib Rauf Chowdhury appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Wais Al Haruni represented the state.














