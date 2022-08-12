

Padma Bank inks deal with Flora Systems Ltd

Tarek Reaz Khan, Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank and Mustafa Rafiqul Islam, Chairman & Managing Director of Flora Systems Ltd signed the documents on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under this agreement, firstly "Flora bank Conventional Core Banking" (CBS) and Islamic Banking "Flora Bank Insaf" will be implemented to improve the quality of information technology services. Also, AML/CFT Solution, Regulatory Reporting, Dashboard, Fixed Asset Management, Agent Banking, Internet Banking, Mobile Wallet, Management Dashboard, MIS Reporting, Kiosk and other digital services will be implemented in phases.

