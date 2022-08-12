Video
BANKING EVENTS

Padma Bank inks deal with Flora Systems Ltd

Published : Friday, 12 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Padma Bank and Flora Systems Ltd signed an agreement regarding the Digital Transformation of the bank at it's Gulshan Corporate Head Office on Wednesday.
Tarek Reaz Khan, Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank and Mustafa Rafiqul Islam, Chairman & Managing Director of Flora Systems Ltd signed the documents on behalf of their respective organizations.
Under this agreement, firstly "Flora bank Conventional Core Banking" (CBS) and Islamic Banking "Flora Bank Insaf" will be implemented to improve the quality of information technology services. Also, AML/CFT Solution, Regulatory Reporting, Dashboard, Fixed Asset Management, Agent Banking, Internet Banking, Mobile Wallet, Management Dashboard, MIS Reporting, Kiosk and other digital services will be implemented in phases.
Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, SEVP & CHRO M Ahsan Ullah Khan, SEVP & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Badal Kumar Nath, EVP and Head of Banking Operations Syed Towhid Hossain, VP and Chief Information Technology Officer Md. Mosharraf Hossain Khan, CITO of Flora Systems Ltd. SK Bhowmik and Chief Marketing Officer Mokbul Hossain and other senior officials of different departments from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.



