

Pubali Bank holds 2nd business confce of branch managers

Monzurur Rahman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Ltd. was the Chief Guest at the conference with the participation of all Regional Managers, Corporate Branch Managers and Division Heads and Executives.

Directors- Azizur Rahman and Mustafa Ahmed; Independent Director Mohammad Naushad Ali Chowdhury were virtually present at the Conference as Special Guests. Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the Conference.

Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer; Zahid Ahsan, Mohammad Esha and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain- Deputy Managing Directors were present at the Conference. General Manager of General Services and Development Division Md. Faizul Hoque Sharif delivered the welcome speech.

In his speech Chief Guest Monzurur Rahman instructed to conduct banking in the current situation by following the rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and the regulatory body. He called upon the people to pay special attention to ensure that there is no deviation from the banking policy.

In his speech, Managing Director Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury emphasized on the need of banking sector to speed up the economic activities in the current situation of the global economy.He hoped that all would work together to deal with the situation with honesty, dedication and efficiency.

Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Mohammad Ali highlighted business acquisition and analysis at the conference and what needs to be done. At the meeting, necessary strategies and plans were framed to achieve the target fixed for the year 2022.



